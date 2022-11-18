Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary, resident turns 80
HUDSON – Hudson residents Bill and Nina (Uranic) Smith recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated the weekend of Sept. 9 with a trip to Wells, Maine, and on Sept. 17 they were surprised with a family party at the Braintree home of their daughter, Cathy Smith, co-hosted by their son, Matt Smith of Worcester. Seventeen people were in attendance including friends and relatives from New York and Vermont.
communityadvocate.com
Turkey Trotters hit the road in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Nearly 1,000 runners, young and old, took advantage of a perfect fall morning to participate in the ninth annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 19. Nearly 900 runners took part in the 5K, which started and finished at Westborough High School (WHS). Another 100 children joined in the Fun Run on the high school track after the 5K.
communityadvocate.com
Body-worn cameras for police on Hudson Town Meeting warrant
HUDSON – Body-worn cameras and less lethal devices for the Hudson Police Department are heading to Hudson’s Town Meeting. Police Chief Richard DiPersio said the department has been “looking into the best possible equipment” for the less lethal devices and body-worn cameras. “I think it is...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Rotarians mark the 40th annual Turkey Shoot
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Rotary Club is celebrating milestones. In its 100th year, the nonprofit organization marked its 40th annual Turkey Shoot on Nov. 19 in the cafeteria at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, the popular fundraiser took place virtually. “Though we hope...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury High School teacher and students cook up a Thanksgiving feast
SHREWSBURY – A few years ago, Shrewsbury High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Shirley LeMay had a vision of general education and special education students mashing potatoes and baking pies together. “It’s a world to bring the two worlds together and realize that they are all kids, they...
communityadvocate.com
Assabet girls volleyball raises $4,100 in ‘Dig Pink for Cancer’ night
MARLBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School’s girls volleyball teams raised a record $4,100 for breast cancer research during its annual “Dig Pink for Cancer” night. Each season the Assabet teams raise money on the night of their home games against Bay Path Regional...
communityadvocate.com
Assabet Valley Mastersingers to perform “Celebrate Peace”
SHREWSBURY – The Assabet Valley Mastersingers will present “Celebrate Peace” at St. John’s High School at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. The program features three settings of “Dona Nobis Pacem,” which means “give us peace.”. Founder and Artistic Director Robert P. Eaton...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough gardener was internationally known for her iris hybrids
WESTBOROUGH – Row upon row of rainbow-hued irises ― 4,000 in all ― bordered the long lane to the Westborough home of internationally acclaimed iris hybridizer Beatrice A. Warburton. The Westborough Garden Club recently marked its 90th anniversary by celebrating her as the most famous gardener from...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for Nov. 24
WESTBOROUGH – For the 51st year, the Westborough Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Willow Street. The menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, fruit cup, cranberry sauce, apple cider, fresh rolls and pumpkin...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Rangers win the MIAA Division II Championships
WESTBOROUGH – A sea of fans dressed in white and maroon flooded the court after the final whistle blew. The Westborough High School volleyball team are state champions after they beat King Philip in the MIAA Division II finals 3-0. “Surreal. Simply surreal,” said Captain and senior Caroline Brosnihan....
communityadvocate.com
Company announces flexible workspace in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – A flexible workspace is coming to Northborough. IWG, plc, which provides flexible workspace, announced three new Regus centers in Massachusetts on Nov. 15, including in Peabody, Milton and Northborough. The Northborough center will be located at 44 Bearfoot Road. “We are delighted to be working with new...
communityadvocate.com
Stormwater management program to be voted on at Hudson’s Town Meeting
HUDSON – Hudson residents will decide whether to adopt a stormwater management program when they head to Town Meeting next week. There are two articles related to establishing the program on the warrant for the Nov. 21 Town Meeting. “It’s the most equitable way of covering the costs of...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Behavioral Healthcare offers mental health treatment programs
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough Behavioral Healthcare Hospital has mental health treatment programs that are designed to address mental health needs of diverse populations. The hospital is located at 300 Friberg Parkway. The youth inpatient program for patients between six and 12, and their specialized needs inpatient program for ages six...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury High School students create used cooking oil recycling program
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury High School seniors Nicole Shen and Jacob Furman are on a mission to recycle used cooking oil. Their idea started off as a civic action project for school, but the pair decided to reach out to Water and Sewer Superintendent Daniel Rowley to help put their plan into action. Shen and Jacobs presented their research on the benefits of recycling used cooking oil to the Select Board on Sept. 27.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury field hockey falls in semi-finals
SHREWSBURY – For the second consecutive year, the Shrewsbury and Andover varsity field hockey teams met in the MIAA Division 1 State Championship Tournament. Last year’s matchup, in the round of eight, saw Andover score the lone goal of the game in the third quarter to defeat the Colonials 1-0.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton Gators head to state championships
GRAFTON – The Grafton High School varsity football team is heading to Gillette Stadium to vie for the MIAA Division IV state title. The Gators defeated Foxborough 21-12 on Nov. 19 in the final four matchup. Now, Grafton will play against Duxbury, though the date and time of the game have yet to be released.
