SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury High School seniors Nicole Shen and Jacob Furman are on a mission to recycle used cooking oil. Their idea started off as a civic action project for school, but the pair decided to reach out to Water and Sewer Superintendent Daniel Rowley to help put their plan into action. Shen and Jacobs presented their research on the benefits of recycling used cooking oil to the Select Board on Sept. 27.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO