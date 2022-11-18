ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
fox5dc.com

NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

North Country: Portion of Route 11 closed due to emergencies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 11 from the city of Watertown to Evans Mills is impassible, according to a social media post by Calcium Fire Department Fire District. The organization stated in the post that two fire trucks and two ambulances were stuck in the roadway trying to respond to emergency calls. Emergency officials are asking all residents to stay off the roads if they aren’t essential employees, as road conditions are extremely dangerous. “No unnecessary travel” advisories are in effect for many areas of Jefferson County.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake Effect Snow to last into Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow that is in Northern Jefferson County and into St Lawrence County will start to shift south overnight. As the band of snow shifts south it will gain strength as snowfall rates will reach up to 3 inches an hour tonight. By 8 AM or 9 AM tomorrow the lake effect should have shifted south and be focused on Oswego County and Southern Lewis County. Some locations in Jefferson county could see another foot of snow overnight.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wwnytv.com

Saturday Update: 57″ of snow and counting...Send us pictures!

Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Watertown prepares for massive lake effect snowstorm

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cold winds have arrived in the North Country, a tell-tale sign that snow is on its way. The City of Watertown is anticipating what is expected to be a massive lake-effect snowstorm. Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Keenan said that the City is prepared for all potential scenarios.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning For Entire Listening Area Updated Sunday AM

FOR LEWIS COUNTY...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
FORT DRUM, NY
localsyr.com

Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Car bursts into flames after reportedly hitting snow bank

NEAR CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - A car reportedly hit a snow bank and burst into flames during Friday’s storm. It happened along State Route 11 near Calcium, north of Watertown. The person who submitted the photo said everyone got out safely.
CALCIUM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lewis, N.Oneida, and N. Herkimer Counties beginning 4AM Sunday-Update

For Lewis Co...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

