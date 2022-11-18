WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Route 11 from the city of Watertown to Evans Mills is impassible, according to a social media post by Calcium Fire Department Fire District. The organization stated in the post that two fire trucks and two ambulances were stuck in the roadway trying to respond to emergency calls. Emergency officials are asking all residents to stay off the roads if they aren’t essential employees, as road conditions are extremely dangerous. “No unnecessary travel” advisories are in effect for many areas of Jefferson County.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO