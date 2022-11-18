Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chestertownspy.org
YMCA Family Easton’s Wendy Palmer on Boxing for Parkinson’s, Pickleball and New Wellness Center
The last time the Spy interviewed Wendy Palmer was documenting the bittersweet moment when she and her partner, Gretchen Gordon, stepped down as the owners of the very popular Oxford restaurant Latitude 38 in May of this year. What we didn’t realize at the time was how far back Wendy’s...
chestertownspy.org
Kappa Sigma Pancake Fest for Vets December 3
The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College, Chestertown MD, has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast. Now it its 16th year, this event has raised nearly $70,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one pancake at a time.
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Atlantic Symphony Brings “Holiday Joy” to Its Audiences
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra once again ushers in the Christmas and Holiday Season with its annual “Holiday Joy” concert. This year the much-anticipated event features Soprano Rochelle Bard in carols, arias, and other songs of the season. “We are pleased to be able to showcase the wonderful soprano...
chestertownspy.org
Maryland’s $3.8 billion Education Blueprint Plan Embraces Community Schools
Every morning before school Wolfe Street Academy in Baltimore opens for breakfast. Today sausage sandwiches, bananas, juice and milk are on the menu for the students, all of whom are eligible for two free meals a day. Many come with their parents, and sit together for announcements, which Principal Mark Gaither and ESOL family liaison Sylvia Chicas deliver bilingually, since Latinos make up over 80% of the student body.
chestertownspy.org
Celtic Group Harp and Soul Present Songs for the Season at The Mainstay
On Sunday, December 11, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, presents perennial musical favorites Harp and Soul, in a program they have titled “Harp and Soul: Songs for the Season.” The group consists of Meredith Hadaway (harp and concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar and vocals), Rebekah Hardy (oboe), Bob Ortiz (percussion and vocals), and Nevin Dawson (viola), They will be joined by special guests, singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz (who will lead the group in new original compositions, one written for the occasion) and vocalist Sue Matthews. This year’s program will include songs in Spanish, Ukrainian, and Hebrew. As usual, the British Isles will be well-represented with some lively Celtic tunes and traditional English carols. This year’s concert aims to usher in the winter solstice with songs that inspire hope and courage as well as joy.
chestertownspy.org
Election 2022 Analysis: A Chat with Talbot County Democratic Central Committee’s Patrick Firth
After the 2020 election, the Spy began a short series with both Republican and Democrat party leaders on the Mid-Shore to hear their take on the voter results from their respective county. We continue this year and begin with Patrick Firth, the chairman of the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee.
chestertownspy.org
Opinion: We are Not in Kansas Anymore! By Maria Grant
Last night, Easton’s Prager Family Center for the Arts held a concert featuring Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero, violinist Joshua Bell, and soprano Larisa Martinez. It was, in short, magic. The featured musicians were at the top of their game. The program was eclectic and charming. The acoustics were superb. I felt privileged to be in attendance.
Comments / 0