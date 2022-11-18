ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestertownspy.org

Kappa Sigma Pancake Fest for Vets December 3

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College, Chestertown MD, has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast. Now it its 16th year, this event has raised nearly $70,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one pancake at a time.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Mid-Atlantic Symphony Brings “Holiday Joy” to Its Audiences

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra once again ushers in the Christmas and Holiday Season with its annual “Holiday Joy” concert. This year the much-anticipated event features Soprano Rochelle Bard in carols, arias, and other songs of the season. “We are pleased to be able to showcase the wonderful soprano...
WYE MILLS, MD
chestertownspy.org

Maryland’s $3.8 billion Education Blueprint Plan Embraces Community Schools

Every morning before school Wolfe Street Academy in Baltimore opens for breakfast. Today sausage sandwiches, bananas, juice and milk are on the menu for the students, all of whom are eligible for two free meals a day. Many come with their parents, and sit together for announcements, which Principal Mark Gaither and ESOL family liaison Sylvia Chicas deliver bilingually, since Latinos make up over 80% of the student body.
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

Celtic Group Harp and Soul Present Songs for the Season at The Mainstay

On Sunday, December 11, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, presents perennial musical favorites Harp and Soul, in a program they have titled “Harp and Soul: Songs for the Season.” The group consists of Meredith Hadaway (harp and concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar and vocals), Rebekah Hardy (oboe), Bob Ortiz (percussion and vocals), and Nevin Dawson (viola), They will be joined by special guests, singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz (who will lead the group in new original compositions, one written for the occasion) and vocalist Sue Matthews. This year’s program will include songs in Spanish, Ukrainian, and Hebrew. As usual, the British Isles will be well-represented with some lively Celtic tunes and traditional English carols. This year’s concert aims to usher in the winter solstice with songs that inspire hope and courage as well as joy.
ROCK HALL, MD
chestertownspy.org

Opinion: We are Not in Kansas Anymore! By Maria Grant

Last night, Easton’s Prager Family Center for the Arts held a concert featuring Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero, violinist Joshua Bell, and soprano Larisa Martinez. It was, in short, magic. The featured musicians were at the top of their game. The program was eclectic and charming. The acoustics were superb. I felt privileged to be in attendance.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy