ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

REPORT: Greg Sankey stresses SEC football preference for single division

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxL8u_0jFlsEAq00

ATHENS -- Greg Sankey was still talking about the SEC going to a single-division format during his appearance in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, the timing of the commissioner’s message making perfect sense.

The argument for a single-division football league looks better now than ever with the SEC and College Football Playoffs on the verge of expansion.

A single-division format would have had its merits in the league this season, as well.

Georgia and LSU clinched the SEC East and West Divisions last Saturday with two weeks remaining in the regular season and will meet at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper

Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Georgia fans mock Tennessee mercilessly for losing to South Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs fans poked fun at the Tennessee Volunteers after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia Bulldogs had an SEC Championship Game berth all secured prior to Week 12 of the season. That happened after they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in Week 10. Despite that, the Volunteers still had a chance to make the College Football Playoff. All they needed to do was win out in what was a winnable schedule.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Tennessee's loss to South Carolina means for LSU, USC and more

On a day filled with close calls in college football, it was No. 5 Tennessee that suffered the biggest upset of the day, a 63-38 shellacking by unranked South Carolina. The Volunteers had no answer for Spencer Rattler, whose six passing touchdowns nearly doubled his previous season total of eight heading into the game. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards in the game of his life, and Tennessee's offense simply could not keep up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
BOZEMAN, MT
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy