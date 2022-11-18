Read full article on original website
Marvan Cole
2d ago
Democrats and their policies are a threat to the safety of the American people, but yet millions of nitwits continue to vote for this party. I'll never understand it.
james mikulich
2d ago
Let him out! Surely the FBI is making sure he stays in America!! wink. wink!
TSmith
2d ago
Criminal Justice Reform Fails Society...Again
Driver in wrong-way Whittier crash released hours after arrest for allegedly slamming into sheriff's recruits
California police officials have released the wrong-way driver accused of plowing his SUV into a group of police recruits and staff earlier this week, citing the "extreme complexity" of the ongoing case.
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
kvta.com
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
Police seek man suspected of killing his 2 cousins in West Covina
West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods
The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
foxla.com
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials
IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
Remains of missing California mom found after large amount of blood found at apartment
The remains of a missing California mom have been found and her ex-husband has been deemed a primary suspect, The Simi Valley Police Department says. 25-year-old Rachel Castillo was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, when her sister, Emily, returned home to find a large amount of blood and evidence of a struggle at the apartment they shared together, according to a news release from the department.
Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
Black Mayors Will Lead 4 Largest Cities in America Following Historic Midterm Wins
For the first time in U.S. history, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston will all have Black mayors, following Karen Bass' recent victory in the City of Angels When Rep. Karen Bass takes office as the new mayor of Los Angeles next month, the country's four largest cities will all have Black leaders. The former state assemblywoman and current U.S. congresswoman, who narrowly defeated real estate mogul Rick Caruso in the city's mayoral election, will join a historic group that includes New York City Mayor Eric...
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?
In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.
Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown. Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection....
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
Jennifer Lawrence Wows in Black Floral Dior Dress on Governors Ball Red Carpet
Accompanied by her Causeway costar Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet at Saturday's 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles Jennifer Lawrence is feeling the flower power. The Academy Award winner, 32, put on a black floral display on Saturday in a floor-length Dior dress as she walked the red carpet at the 13th Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Her spaghetti-strap number featured a cascading tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with white flower and star appliques throughout. RELATED: Jennifer...
Finneas Reacts to Sister Billie Eilish's Relationship with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford: 'I'm Happy'
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet debut this month at the LACMA Art + Film Gala after they were first romantically linked last month Finneas O'Connell says he's all for sister Billie Eilish's new relationship. The Grammy Award winner, 25, remarked to E! News at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood about his thoughts on Eilish, 20, and Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who recently went public with their relationship. "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy," Finneas said. RELATED: Billie Eilish Says...
