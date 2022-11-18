Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Dave Rowntree – “Tape Measure”
Early next year, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree will release Radio Songs, his first-ever solo album. Rowntree has already released the early tracks “London Bridge,” “Devil’s Island,” and “HK.” Today, Rowntree has also shared “Tape Measure,” a moody new pop song built around a Bollywood sample. Here’s what Rowntree says about the song:
Stereogum
Lil Ugly Mane – “Redacted Fog” & “Unassisted”
For the past year, the Richmond rapper Lil Ugly Mane has re-emerged as a force of rock-splattered rap music. He self-released a full-length, Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, around this time in 2021, and he’s followed that up with a string of singles, most recently “Split Ends” last month. Today, he’s back with another pair of tracks, “Redacted Fog” and “Unassisted,” which split the difference between twinkling emo and mp3-era blog curiosity. Check them both out below.
Stereogum
Stream Blanck Mass’ Original Score For BBC Documentary GAZZA
Since putting out the latest Blanck Mass album In Ferneaux last year, Benjamin John Power has released a score for a movie about Ted Kaczynski and joined Editors as a full-time member. Back in the spring, a documentary he scored called GAZZA premiered on the BBC, which was about the life of English footballer Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne. Today, that score is available in soundtrack form for the first time. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Watch Black Crowes Eject Stagecrasher With A Guitar To The Face
At their show in Melbourne over the weekend, Black Crowes dealt with a stagecrasher by ejecting him with a guitar to the face. Video from the concert shows security running after a guy who made his way up onto the stage, first running past leader Chris Robinson before getting into a tussle with the guard at the edge of the stage, where guitarist Rich was ready with said guitar.
Stereogum
Rabit – “Bad Dreams” (Feat. SALEM’s Jack Donoghue)
At the end of the week, the Houston producer Rabit is releasing a new album, What Dreams May Come, his first proper full-length in four years. We’ve heard the Eartheater-featuring “Angelica” and the Embaci-featuring “No Ceiling” already, and today he’s back with one more advance single, the eerie and syrupy slow “Bad Dreams,” which has some synthesizers from SALEM’s Jack Donoghue. (The witch house staples released their first album in a decade, Fire In Heaven, back in 2020.) Watch a video for the track below.
Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust
The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
Stereogum
Simon & Schuster Will Refund Buyers Of $600 Bob Dylan Books “Signed” With Autopen
Fans who forked over $599 to purchase “hand-signed” copies of Bob Dylan’s new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song will get their money back, according to publisher Simon & Schuster, who have been receiving complaints that the signatures are done in a “penned replica form.”. “To...
Stereogum
Watch Jack White Cover Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”
For the past month, Jack White has been playing around Asia on his Supply Chain Issues tour, which was in support of his pair of 2022 albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. Last week, he performed in Malaysia at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur, and during his set he debuted his take on Nirvana’s much-covered “Heart-Shaped Box.” Check out video from the show below.
Stereogum
Watch Elton John Perform With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, & Kiki Dee At Dodger Stadium Farewell Show
Elton John launched his farewell tour in 2018. The pandemic put that trek on pause, but it didn’t end the tour. That tour is still going on; Elton has dates lined up until next summer. Last night, though, Elton John played what promises to be his last American show. He returned to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the venue he first played in a series of iconic 1975 concerts. Last night’s show was broadcast live on Disney+, and it included a few duets with famous friends.
Stereogum
God’s Hate’s Live Show Is Some Beautiful Gorilla Shit
Eddie Kingston. The Mad King. The first-ever Chikara Grand Champion. Maybe my favorite professional wrestler in the world? He’s up there, anyway. Eddie Kingston is a born storyteller, and as much as I love watching him beat people up, I love watching him talking about beating people up even more. Kingston talks about being people up with a sincere emotional fervor that might cross over into radical vulnerability. When he talks about beating people up, I believe that beating people up is the absolute most important thing to him. His health, both mental and spiritual, depends on beating people up. He’s at the absolute end of his rope, and the only thing that keeps him going is the drive to beat people up. I find Kingston’s work to be profoundly moving on some level that I can’t readily explain.
Musings: It's always a good time to be thankful
Jason told his father, John (their names have been changed for the purposes of this story), that he appreciated the way John loved his family. It was close to Thanksgiving, and he just told him. He thought he knew, but he thought it would be nice to tell him. He...
Stereogum
Chopping It Up With Karate
The beloved Boston indie band on their reunion tour, the struggle that led to reissuing their catalog, and their future as an active unit. For years, Karate’s music was banished to aftermarket obscurity and illicit YouTube streams. The Boston indie band cultivated a singular sound during its initial run from 1993-2005, evolving from smoothly snaking, intermittently explosive post-hardcore into something jazzier and jammier. After Southern Records went out of business in 2008, the group’s knotty and dynamic catalog was out of print and off streaming services for well over a decade. But since regaining control of their masters, Karate have spent the past few years reissuing their music via the Chicago-based archival label Numero Group, a project that culminates in this Friday’s box set Time Expired.
Comments / 0