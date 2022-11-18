Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment
MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue. According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop. It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy airlifted after shootout in Homestead neighborhood
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout in broad daylight between people in two cars in a Homestead neighborhood sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital, police said. According to Homestead Police, the incident took place near the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue, at around noon, Saturday. Area residents...
3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar
MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
1 man killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee.
Click10.com
Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman
Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after 67-year-old pedestrian dies in fatal crash in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Tamarac on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the entrance to the McDonald’s parking lot located at 7600 West Commercial Boulevard.
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
Click10.com
1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body after a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens near the Scott Lake Elementary School. Detectives were investigating the shooting, which involved an assault rifle, near the intersection of Northwest 170...
WSVN-TV
Subject who shot officers during miles long chase appears in court
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who led police on a hot pursuit from Doral to Florida City and shot at officers made a court appearance. Lawrence Collier faced a judge Friday morning after police said he led them on a chase the day before. The judge ordered that...
cw34.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
WPBF News 25
11-year-old girl grabbed by unknown man while walking home from Jupiter elementary school
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities in Jupiter are investigating after an elementary school student was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the sidewalk along...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
cw34.com
Search for one guy's gun outside sheriff's office substation lands these 2 in jail
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Usually, police go to the scene of a crime but this time, the suspects were feet away from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office substation. A deputy reported "patrolling the area" on Okeechobee Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach and finding two men "standing in thick foliage directly north of the PBSO District 9 secure parking lot."
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
