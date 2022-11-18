ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police respond to man barricaded inside Little Havana apartment

MIAMI – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Miami apartment Sunday morning. The scene was located along Northwest 14th Avenue near loan Depot park in Little Havana. Crime scene tape blocked off much of the area as heave police activity was observed throughout...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 12-year-old shot, injured in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported around noon near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue. According to authorities with the Homestead Police Department, the shooting occurred between the occupants of two vehicles.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car that did not stop. It happened late Saturday night along Bird Road and Southwest 97th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a tarp covering the victim’s body while still at the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

12-year-old boy airlifted after shootout in Homestead neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shootout in broad daylight between people in two cars in a Homestead neighborhood sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital, police said. According to Homestead Police, the incident took place near the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue, at around noon, Saturday. Area residents...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

3 shot, 2 dead after altercation outside Allapattah bar

MIAMI – A triple shooting in the City of Miami leaves two people dead. Police swarmed the area outside of a bar in Allapattah. One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital -- where one of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, police investigate a shooting outside a tire shop on Davie Blvd. And a bad vehicle crash midnight Sunday morning in Westchester left one person dead. Another person was taken to the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk inside cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence inside his marked cruiser while off duty. Hollywood Police officer took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman

Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body after a drive-by shooting in front of a home on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens near the Scott Lake Elementary School. Detectives were investigating the shooting, which involved an assault rifle, near the intersection of Northwest 170...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy