Kristina Robb
2d ago

Whew i know i would have panicked if i had to help my mother birth either of my brothers 😭😭. But great job in keeping cool their bond is going to be phenomenal

Trina Hawkins
2d ago

AWESOME STORY!! WE NEED TO HEAR MORE FEEL GOOD STORIES LIKE THIS!!! This story just go's to show how AMAZING a young child can be given directions !! This girl will be a Force to be reckoned with as an adult , I believe she will continue to do AMAZING things in her life !! Stay Strong Miss MIRACLE, you got it going on,reach for the STARS!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼👍🏼🥰💕❤️

Tofa
2d ago

wow! I cannot add to this because everything has been said here but congrats to Miracle new baby and mom. or then again maybe this is going to be her calling in life to work in the medical field somewhere maybe delivering babies.

