WESTBOROUGH – Nearly 1,000 runners, young and old, took advantage of a perfect fall morning to participate in the ninth annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 19. Nearly 900 runners took part in the 5K, which started and finished at Westborough High School (WHS). Another 100 children joined in the Fun Run on the high school track after the 5K.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO