ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: Scout hut giving people food, warmth and company

A group of friends who set up a charity for homeless people have expanded their work by converting an old scout hut into a community hub. Six years ago, Sarah Mason and her friends in Llanelwedd, Powys, began weekly food parcel deliveries to Builth Wells, Cardiff, Newport and Newtown. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy