Looks like No Love for Juba is getting the hang of this whole racing thing. It took the two-year-old Juba gelding five tries to break his maiden, but he didn’t wait long for a second win. Sent off a 10-1 outsider, No Love for Juba mounted a strong late rally to win Saturday night’s $75,000 West Virginia Futurity for two-year-olds and secure his second career victory in six outings.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO