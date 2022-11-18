Read full article on original website
The apps fighting food waste by saving restaurant meals from the trash
Apps give consumers chance to buy leftover meals, expiring or misshapen food at discount prices, and aim to encourage consumers to effect policy change in their communities
Consumer Reports.org
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh
Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Thanksgiving is the holiday of wasted food; tips to prevent that this holiday season
Food waste is a problem year-round, but multi-millions pounds of food can be wasted during the Thanksgiving holiday. In 2021, about 305 million pounds of food, valued at $400 million, went to waste, ReFed, a non-profit working to end food loss, said in a news release. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that a […]
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls 94K pounds of ground beef products
SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods said it is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain “mirror-like” material. In a news release on Wednesday, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies the H-E-B supermarket chain with beef products, said the products produced at its facility in Amarillo, Texas, “may be contaminated with foreign matter.”
People are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow and their minds are blown
BRITS are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow - and their minds are blown. The icon sweet treat is beloved by thousands of kids who devour its chocolate shell to get to the toy inside. And now, people are loosing their minds after discovering why the...
Cooking from meal boxes can cut household food waste by 38%, according to research
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The amount of food wasted by households each year was estimated at 570 million tons in 2019. This is food that has been produced, packaged and taken to shops and homes, only to end up in the bin. Not only is the food wasted, but the greenhouse gases emitted during the entire process — from raising livestock, making packaging, transporting fruit and vegetables in refrigerated vehicles — are a pointless ecological burden.
Drink this type of milk to keep you and the planet healthy
(CNN) -- When it comes to which milk is better for the planet — dairy or plant-based — environmentalists will say there's no dispute: Milk made from plants wins every time.Advances in top dairy-producing countries such as China, Italy, New Zealand and the United States have dramatically increased modern milk output per cow — one US cow now makes four times as much milk as a cow in India — while lowering the animal's environmental impact. There's even a cow in Wisconsin, named Selz-Pralle Aftershock 3918, which holds the world record for milk production by a Holstein: 78,170 pounds of milk in 365 days.Yet worldwide demands...
Couple Transforms Fridge and We Can’t Stop Looking
A little contact paper and some elbow grease transformed this fridge
Mum shares how she dries her washing indoors without using tumble dryer
As the days get colder, darker and damper, drying your laundry at home can be a mammoth mission — especially if you don't have the heating turned on. Luckily, one savvy mum has shared the genius way she dries her clean clothes without using a tumble dryer. Taking to TikTok, Karen, known as themiddleagedblogger on the social media platform, showed her followers how she does the laundry on a rainy day. Watch it below:
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA...
foodsafetynews.com
Lactaid brand cottage cheese recalled in Canada because of plastic in product
Mehadrin Milk Products Inc. is recalling Lactaid brand 4% Milkfat Min. Cottage Cheese because of plastic in the product. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) recall alert did not say how the problem was discovered. The recalled product was sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Lactaid4%...
CNET
Do You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast? Your Answer Matters
There are two main camps when it comes to morning brushing: Those who wake up thinking, "Ew, I gotta get this sticky stuff off my teeth right now," and those who figure they might as well wait until after breakfast to brush away the crumbs. Whichever camp you're in, you...
foodsafetynews.com
Marshmallow cookies recalled after sampling finds Salmonella
Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V. is recalling certain Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies because of potential Salmonella contamination. According to the company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain Salmonella.
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Plant Rescue: What Rust On Tomatoes Looks Like And How To Save It
Rust disease is a common problem for tomato plants and other leafy greens. However, you can take some proactive measures to ensure your garden isn't impacted.
MedicineNet.com
What Kind of Dried Fruit Is Healthiest?
Getting the minerals, vitamins, fiber, and phytonutrients you need every day can be as simple as eating some fruit. One reliable way to add fruit to your daily routine is by purchasing dried fruit. Dried fruit is easier to carry on the go, though some dried fruits are higher in calories and sweetened with added sugars. Opt for unsweetened versions when shopping for dried fruit snacks if you're searching for a healthy option.
foodsafetynews.com
California company recalls enoki mushrooms after testing shows Listeria monocytogenes
Green Day Produce Inc. of Vernon, CA, is recalling its 200g/7.05oz packages of enoki mushrooms imported from Korea because a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. “The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample was collected and analyzed by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g/7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays
With the holiday season approaching, Pizza Hut is bringing a gift for longtime fans. That's right, the Triple Treat Box is back. As Brand Eating reports, pizza chain's stacked box features a pair of medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for dessert. It all comes wrapped in special holiday packaging, making for a three-course holiday meal. You can deck the pizzas out with any one topping of your choice from Pizza Hut's many options.
