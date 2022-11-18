ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Can Sleeping in Your Car Drunk Get You a DWI in Louisiana?

With the holidays and Mardi Gras fast approaching, this is good information to have. Listen, we've all been over-served at some point. And no one wants to have to go back and get their car the morning after because they had too much to drink the night before and had to catch a ride with a friend or grab an Uber, but drinking and driving in Louisiana is illegal. Plus, you could not only hurt yourself, but you could also hurt someone else and that would be pretty darn hard to live with, especially during the holidays. So that brings up the question...
