FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
theburn.com
Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December
The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
WTOP
Bethesda entrepreneur seeks office, happy hour, WFH sweet spot with dress collar polos
When he lived in New York, Justin Baer hated wearing dress shirts under a sweater. “It’s like the go-to look for every single guy that works in an office,” said Baer. “I just found it uncomfortable, I got hot with the long sleeves, and the sleeves with the sweater were always getting bunched up.”
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
WJLA
Dump truck smashes into Charlene's Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One business owner is now literally picking up the pieces after a dump truck smashed through the side of her catering service in Old Town Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Alexandria Police said the truck hit Charlene's Kitchen at 104 N. West Street at about 2:42 p.m.
restonnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Nov. 14-18
The weekend is almost here. Before you hop on (or lament) the latest addition to the I-66 toll lanes or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for...
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
mymcmedia.org
Westfield Montgomery Mall Abuzz for Holiday Concert
Westfield Montgomery mall was packed to the rafters for a holiday kickoff concert Sunday featuring The Maryland Youth Ballet, a string quartet, a tribute band, and the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. The event was hosted by popular TV host and actor Mario Lopez. And oh yeah, Santa Claus showed up at the end of the concert to officially ring in the holiday season.
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X
Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
US News and World Report
There’s More to Barn Hunting Than Smelling a Rat
BEALETON, Va. (AP) — Some dogs sprinted like deer into the drafty barn, with its tin roof that rumbled every time the wind gusted—which it did often on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Others did more of an amble as if they had all day to sniff every piece...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Data Center Knowledge
Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning
Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
