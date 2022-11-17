Read full article on original website
Related
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
Australia at the Fifa World Cup 2022: how and what time to watch Socceroos vs France live
The tournament has kicked off in Qatar. How can football fans follow the action? What time is kick-off against France, Tunisia and Denmark? Your questions answered with our guide
Ireland 13-10 Australia: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened
Ross Byrne’s late penalty settled a tight match in Ireland’s favour in Dublin after Bundee Aki came off the bench to score a try
Australia seal series as Starc and Zampa stall England run chase in second ODI
Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa took four wickets each as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Sydney
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Gloucester, Northampton & Leicester secure wins
Gloucester, Northampton and Leicester all recorded Premiership Rugby Cup wins in the fourth round of group matches. Jacob Morris scored twice as Gloucester beat West Country rivals Bristol 38-31. Northampton held off a Newcastle comeback to win 31-28 and secure their place in the semi-finals. Leicester thrashed Saracens 45-8 in...
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City
LFCTR are reviewing the season so far of every Premier League team from a fan point of view. This is the review of Leicester City with content creator and Leicester City fan Lee Chappy.
Comments / 0