BBC

Premiership Rugby Cup: Gloucester, Northampton & Leicester secure wins

Gloucester, Northampton and Leicester all recorded Premiership Rugby Cup wins in the fourth round of group matches. Jacob Morris scored twice as Gloucester beat West Country rivals Bristol 38-31. Northampton held off a Newcastle comeback to win 31-28 and secure their place in the semi-finals. Leicester thrashed Saracens 45-8 in...
BBC

Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava

Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...

