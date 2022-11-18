Read full article on original website
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram
50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Upcoming Fifth Album And More With City Girls' JT
She also addresses rumors about her son's birth name.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon On Young Thug: “His Career Will Be Over” If He Cooperates In YSL RICO Case
According to the “Smack That” artist, Thugger may still be able to salvage himself as a pop or country star. Hip-hop, however, may be out of the question. Presently, hip-hop fans are awaiting news on whether we’ll be seeing those indicted in this year’s YSL RICO case head to court in January. It was previously made known that the Fulton County District Attorney is seeking to have the trial pushed to March to ensure that everyone involved has adequate legal representation.
Missy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards
Making her American Music Awards debut, Brazillian pop star Anitta called on Hip-Hop heavyweight Missy Elliott to get the job done. On Sunday night (Nov. 20), the 29-year-old entranced the audience in sleek all-black stagewear and stand-out sequin boots. Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, Anitta began her performance with a seductive rendition of her viral track “Envolver.” The song earned the musician the Guinness World Record by making her the first Latin artist to reach number-one status on Spotify.More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax FigureStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American...
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
TMZ.com
Fat Joe Still Pissed About Grammy Losses to Chance, Black Eyed Peas
Fat Joe is taking a bumpy ride down memory lane to promote his memoir "The Book of Jose" ... dredging up salty feelings about Grammy losses to Chance the Rapper and Black Eyed Peas. Joe Crack and his right-hand woman Remy Ma's classic tracks "Lean Back" and "All The Way...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & More Among 2022 AMAs Winners
Here’s the full list of winners from the 2022 American Music Awards. The full list of winners from the 2022 American Music Awards is here. Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and more took home top prizes in the hip-hop categories. As for Lamar, he went home with the awards for...
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
ETOnline.com
Kim Petras Gushes Over Sam Smith and 'Unholy' Success at 2022 AMAs (Exclusive)
Kim Petras is thankful for Sam Smith! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 30-year-old singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and gushed about "Unholy," the track they released in September. "I love Sam so much. I really love this song and everything it stands for, everything Sam...
SFGate
Lil Baby Blazes Through ‘In a Minute,‘ ’California Breeze’ Medley at 2022 AMAs
Lil Baby blazed through a medley of songs from his third studio album It’s Only Me at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. His selection included the project’s lead single “In a Minute” and the deep-cut “California Breeze.”. Introducing the artist, host Wayne Brady...
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
