AG Yost offers tips to avoid holiday shopping scams
COLUMBUS — Just in time for Black Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has some helpful tips for consumers to avoid potential scams while gearing up for the holiday shopping season. “It certainly can be the most wonderful time of the year,” Yost said, “but a scam or a...
Area Agency on Aging offers info, support for caregivers
MANSFIELD — Most of us will be a caregiver at some point in our lives. But Nicole Williams, vice president of outreach and development for the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, said the role of caregiving is one we often don't think about until it's our turn.
Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
