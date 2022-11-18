Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Is Out Tonight For L.A.
Some clarity on the Lakers small forward's availability against the Pistons
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons
With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
Yardbarker
Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed the slumping San Antonio Spurs 119-97 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. "Today was the best game we've played all season. This is the blueprint of how we need to play," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "It was a fun game to play and a fun game to watch." George...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
Lakers Injury Report Against The Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers have updated their injury report as of 3:30 Eastern Time for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs
Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Davis hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28, so there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy, despite the fact that the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report in advance of every game. Davis is coming off of a pair of monster performances in the Lakers' last two games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, two-assist, four-block effort Friday night against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 13 rebounds in win
Gobert notched eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the 76ers. Gobert established his presence on the glass early with eight first-half rebounds while scoring six of his eight points in the second quarter on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. He scored just two more points in the second half on his lone field goal attempt but also grabbed another five boards, four of which came in the fourth quarter to give him a game-high 13 on the night. The Minnesota center has failed to reach 10 points in five of 14 games to begin the season, though he has collected double-digit rebounds in six of his last nine.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Monday
Leonard (knee) is not listed on the Clippers' injury report for Monday's game versus Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports. Leonard appears set to do the unthinkable and play in three consecutive games for the first time this season. After missing nearly a month with complications related to his surgically repaired knee, the superstar wing made his return Thursday against Detroit and also played in Saturday's win over the Spurs. Leonard saw limited action and looked fairly rusty in both games, but at this point fantasy managers are just glad he's back with the team following a string of 12 straight absences from Oct. 25 through Nov. 15. The upcoming schedule should set up well for Leonard, as the Clippers play four games in the week ahead but have no back-to-backs.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Nets 127-115; Brooklyn snaps seven-game losing streak to Memphis
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Brooklyn Nets 127-115 on Sunday in the absence of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant. After three back-and-forth quarters, Brooklyn posted 31 points in the fourth quarter behind a 19-6 run. Brooklyn extended its lead to as many as 19 points with two minutes remaining in the game. Former Grizzlies wing Yuta Watanabe caught fire in the fourth quarter with 12 points to put the game on ice.
