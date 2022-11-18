State title on the line for 3 Section V girls volleyball teams: Their path to a crown

Emma Schumaker knew from the start Wayne's girls volleyball team would have a special season.

After the Eagles won the Section V Class B finals in during the fall 2021 season, how much better could Schumaker's senior campaign be? Not only did Wayne repeat as section champion, the Eagles clinched the program's first trip to states in 16 years.

"It feels awesome," said Schumaker, a returning All-Greater Rochester pick who's verbally committed to Brockport. "All of our hard work paid off, especially this year. We have a really good crew and we pushed throughout the year."

Wayne (18-3) will join Section V champions Irondequoit (Class A) and Harley-Allendale-Columbia (Class D) in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament this weekend at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Irondequoit's McKenna Callari guided her Eagles (21-1) to the program's third states trip. Coach Marc Callari's 2008 team won the NYSPHSAA Class AA title. Irondequoit lost in the 2019 state final.

Harley-Allendale-Columbia (23-0) will make their NYSPHSAA tourney debut. Coach Amy Colosimo last won a section title in 2019 before losing in regionals.

Section V's NY girls state volleyball tournament schedule

The NYSPHSAA tournament begins with pool play Saturday morning. Following matches of the round robin tourney will begin ASAP. Championship matches are slated for Sunday.

Saturday

Class D

8:30 a.m.: H-A-C vs. Living World (Section III).

H-A-C vs. Living World (Section III). ASAP: H-A-C vs. Lake George (Section II).

H-A-C vs. Lake George (Section II). ASAP: H-A-C vs. Mount Academy (Section IX).

Class A

3 p.m.: Irondequoit vs. Cornwall (Section IX).

Irondequoit vs. Cornwall (Section IX). ASAP: Irondequoit vs. Burnt Hills (Section II).

Irondequoit vs. Burnt Hills (Section II). ASAP: Irondequoit vs. Calhoun (Section VIII).

Class B

3 p.m.: Wayne vs. Seaford (Section VIII).

Wayne vs. Seaford (Section VIII). ASAP: Wayne vs. Westhill (Section III).

Wayne vs. Westhill (Section III). ASAP: Wayne vs. Hendrick Hudson (Section I).

Sunday

10 a.m.: Class D final.

Class D final. 2 p.m.: Class A and B finals.

Wayne sought challenging schedule

Wayne's tough nonleague schedule helped the Finger Lakes East champions truly test its mettle.

The Eagles beat Class A teams Pittsford Mendon and Webster Thomas, and their three losses were to Class AA's Webster Schroeder and Class A's Irondequoit and Mercy. Wayne also beat a Midlakes team that eventually won the Class C1 title, and participated in tournaments at Gates Chili, Penfield and Victor.

"I want to challenge them," Bueso said.

The Eagles may need to play as if they're competing against larger schools if they want to win the Class B state title, Bueso said. After all, that's when they step their game up.

The Eagles defeated a tough Waterloo squad in the Section V Class B finals. In the Far West Regionals, Section VI champion Springville was very similar to Wayne, but Bueso believed her Eagles had more depth.

Schumaker, who's greatly developed her defense, began as a middle but now plays outside and right side. Olivia Huber is an "excellent" libero who picks up balls most can't. Setter Anna Malbone spreads the kills and sophomore middle hitter Myia Eskander is developing just fine.

Wayne hopes its strong serving can force teams out of system, and continue hitting at their 92% clip, being decisive and smart with their swings as opposed to spikes.

If Wayne does that, the Eagles could return home as state champions.

"They're absolutely amazing," Bueso said. "I've seen them grow from modified up, especially the seniors. They've worked hard to get where they're at. I'm thankful to have the group that I have."