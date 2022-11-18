Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"Finally won a match as a dad" - Nadal equals Federer's and Djokovic's milestone of winning as a father
Rafael Nadal became a father recently and he finally got to win a match in that capacity after he defeated non-father Ruud at the ATP Finals. Nadal played his best tennis since Wimbledon, producing 16 aces and a total of 37 winners, earning him the victory. Nadal's outstanding performance and strong numbers helped him ease up a bith and the improved mood was visible after the match:
Tennis-Mental health not helped by tough tour demands, says Federer
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The demanding schedule on the ATP and WTA circuits can have a negative impact on the mental health of players, tennis great Roger Federer said on Saturday. The 20-time grand slam champion retired from the sport in September after travelling around the world a number of times during a career that spanned almost a quarter of a century.
Yardbarker
Djokovic's "huge hunger to make history" threat for Next Gen and rival Nadal
Novak Djokovic lifted his sixth ATP Finals trophy after defeating Casper Rudd in the final in Turin. After starting the season in the worst possible way, by missing the Australian Open, and then adding a few more tournaments on the list of missed events, the 21-time Grand Slam champion finished his 2023 season in the best possible way. Djokovic won the 2022 ATP Finals and climbed to the fifth place in the ATP Rankings. After his victory over the Norwegian, he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic grounded despite being on the cusp of biggest payday ever in tennis: "I know how it feels like having zero on the table"
Novak Djokovic is staying grounded ahead of what might be the biggest paycheck in tennis history if he wins the event. Novak Djokovic has a chance to win the ATP Finals later today when he faces Casper Ruud in the final. As he went undefeated in the round-robin stage, Djokovic has a chance to take home the full prize money of the event - $4.74 million.
Novak Djokovic reacts to big Australian Open news
Novak Djokovic got some huge news this week when he learned that his visa would be reinstated by Australia, clearing the way for him to participate in the Australian Open in January. Djokovic is chasing Rafael Nadal for the player with the most singles majors in tennis history and trails...
Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim the ATP Finals title for a record-equalling sixth time in Turin.The Serbian was pushed all the way by Ruud but eventually won the title in straight sets 7-5 6-3.Ruud saved two break points in his first service game of the opening set to hold, but it set the tone for the match, with the Norwegian regularly forced onto the back foot. There were a number of lengthy rallies during the match, including 36 shots in the final game to set up a championship point for Djokovic, who...
Bustle
Jill Scott’s Millions Are Still Coming Home
The England Lionesses bringing football home in the summer may seem like a lifetime ago, but a few months after winning the Euros 2022 championship, former midfielder Jill Scott has returned to the public eye in a pretty different role. The 35-year-old footballer is part of this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! line-up, and many fans have already dubbed her a favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray reveals daughter is following in his footsteps and is playing tennis
Andy Murray has revealed that his oldest child, a daughter named Sophia started to play tennis as she showed interest in the sport. Murray, whose dedication to tennis never came into question, could not hide his smile when he spoke about his oldest daughter. She's shown an interest in tennis and started to play the sport properly which he confirmed in an interview with Hello Magazine:
What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten...
tennismajors.com
“Super-easy, I sucked”: Medvedev after failing to serve out epic match with Djokovic at ATP Finals
A gutted Daniil Medvedev said there were “no positives” to take from going so close to beating Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday. The Russian served for the match at 5-4 in the third before going down 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) to the Serb, his third defeat in a final-set tiebreak this week.
Where to watch the World Cup in Houston
The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar, but fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the matches in style right here at home. Driving the news: The Houston Dynamo are teaming up with Karbach Brewing in Spring Branch and Pitch 25 in East Downtown as the official watch-party destinations during the monthlong affair.
'Worst World Cup ever:' England fans react after 'OneLove' armband abandoned
Some things are more important than football, but try telling that to our nation's World Cup squads.England and Wales are among seven countries who have just confirmed that their captains won't be donning the 'One Love' armband on the pitch in support of LGBTQ+ rights.“We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play,” the group's Football Associations said in a joint statement released on Monday morning.Do they know that gay fans in Qatar could find themselves "in the situation" where they're thrown in jail just for...
England v Iran: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will England manage to break down Iran and earn the perfect start in Group B? Join Scott Murray to find out
'None of us are even close to the big three,' says top ATP star
Do not try telling Daniil Medvedev he is close to reaching a level comparable to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer...
BBC
Trampoline World Championships: Great Britain finish with all-around team gold
Great Britain finished the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria on a high with all-around team gold. Andrew Stamp, Rhys Northover, Zak Perzamanos, Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst, Lewis Westwood, Megan Kealy, Lewis Gosling and Kirsty Way finished level on points with the United States. But they emerged victorious on a tie-break.
Comments / 0