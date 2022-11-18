ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hangs himself in popular Central Park spot

By Larry Celona, Joe Marino, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24R92B_0jFlqImA00

A man hanged himself in a popular spot in Central Park on Friday morning, authorities said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was discovered around 7:10 a.m. with a rope tied around his neck and attached to the gazebo at East Drive and East 72nd Street located behind the iconic Naumberg Bandshell, cops and sources said.

He was “unconscious and unresponsive” and pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zsfV_0jFlqImA00
Police respond to the scene of the suicide behind the iconic Naumberg Bandshell.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLxst_0jFlqImA00
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found hanging from the gazebo with a rope attached to his neck.
Seth Gottfried

Police say the man’s death is a suicide and that it is not believed to be suspicious.

The man was not immediately identified.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

