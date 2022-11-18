Depth Chart remains unchanged ahead of Kansas Jayhawks Senior Day
Despite the potential for some returning faces, the official depth chart is unchanged.
The changes to the depth chart for the Kansas Jayhawks didn't really have a big impact on the snaps we saw on the field, but that is to be expected when the changes are all in the depth spots.
And this week, the depth chart is identical to what we saw last week. There could have been a lot of potential for change given that this is Senior Day and some injury situations are improving, but instead, we get the same lineup as last week.
Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics earlier this week. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning. Players in italics are not expected to play due to mid-week updates
Quarterback
Jalon Daniels OR
Jason Bean
Running Back
Devin Neal OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison
Wide Receivers
Slot Receiver
Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien
X Receiver
Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry OR
Tanaka Scott
Z Receiver
Quentin Skinner
Trevor Wilson
Tight End
Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite
Left Guard
Dominick Puni
Armaj Reed-Adams
Center
Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron
Right Guard
Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka
Right Tackle
Bryce Cabeldue
Michael Ford Jr.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers
Defensive End
Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson
Linebackers
Craig Young
Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard
Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill
Defensive Secondary
Cornerback
Cobee Bryant
Kalon Gervin
Safety
O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant
Safety
Kenny Logan Jr.
Monte' McGary OR
Edwin White-Schultz
Cornerback
Mello Dotson
Shaad Dabney
Kickoffs
Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila
Placekicker
Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen
Punter
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Long Snapper
Emory Duggar
Luke Hosford
Punt Returner
O.J. Burroughs
Devin Neal
Kick Returner
Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm
Holder
Reis Vernon
Takeaways
The two-deep is unchanged, but that doesn't mean that there isn't news that will affect the lineup.
Despite being listed as the starter with an "OR" designation ever since his injury, there was a pretty clear indication that we might see a change at quarterback this week.
Add in that Jason Bean did not practice multiple days this week and that Lance Leipold indicated that they have 3 guys that could go at quarterback during Hawk Talk this week, and who plays at quarterback this week is completely up in the air.
Additionally, with it being Senior Day, expect to see at least a couple of the seniors have a larger than normal role in the game on Saturday. I don't have anyone specific to look out for, but there are several possibilities.
