Depth Chart remains unchanged ahead of Kansas Jayhawks Senior Day

Despite the potential for some returning faces, the official depth chart is unchanged.

The changes to the depth chart for the Kansas Jayhawks didn't really have a big impact on the snaps we saw on the field, but that is to be expected when the changes are all in the depth spots.

And this week, the depth chart is identical to what we saw last week. There could have been a lot of potential for change given that this is Senior Day and some injury situations are improving, but instead, we get the same lineup as last week.

Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics earlier this week. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning. Players in italics are not expected to play due to mid-week updates

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels OR

Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR

Ky Thomas OR

Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm

Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold

Kevin Terry OR

Tanaka Scott

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner

Trevor Wilson

Tight End

Mason Fairchild

Trevor Kardell OR

Jared Casey

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.

Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni

Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky

Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr

Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue

Michael Ford Jr.

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps

Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt

Eddie Wilson



Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson

Caleb Taylor OR

D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee

Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young

Rich Miller

Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant

Kalon Gervin

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR

Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.

Monte' McGary OR

Edwin White-Schultz

Cornerback

Mello Dotson

Shaad Dabney

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen

Jacob Borcila

Placekicker

Jacob Borcila

Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Emory Duggar

Luke Hosford

Punt Returner

O.J. Burroughs

Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Takeaways

The two-deep is unchanged, but that doesn't mean that there isn't news that will affect the lineup.

Despite being listed as the starter with an "OR" designation ever since his injury, there was a pretty clear indication that we might see a change at quarterback this week.

Add in that Jason Bean did not practice multiple days this week and that Lance Leipold indicated that they have 3 guys that could go at quarterback during Hawk Talk this week, and who plays at quarterback this week is completely up in the air.

Additionally, with it being Senior Day, expect to see at least a couple of the seniors have a larger than normal role in the game on Saturday. I don't have anyone specific to look out for, but there are several possibilities.

