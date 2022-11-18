ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Depth Chart remains unchanged ahead of Kansas Jayhawks Senior Day

By Andy Mitts
 2 days ago

Despite the potential for some returning faces, the official depth chart is unchanged.

The changes to the depth chart for the Kansas Jayhawks didn't really have a big impact on the snaps we saw on the field, but that is to be expected when the changes are all in the depth spots.

And this week, the depth chart is identical to what we saw last week. There could have been a lot of potential for change given that this is Senior Day and some injury situations are improving, but instead, we get the same lineup as last week.

Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics earlier this week. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning. Players in italics are not expected to play due to mid-week updates

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels OR
Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry OR
Tanaka Scott

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner
Trevor Wilson

Tight End

Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni
Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue
Michael Ford Jr.

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson

Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young
Rich Miller

Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant
Kalon Gervin

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.
Monte' McGary OR
Edwin White-Schultz

Cornerback

Mello Dotson
Shaad Dabney

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila

Placekicker

Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Emory Duggar
Luke Hosford

Punt Returner

O.J. Burroughs
Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Takeaways

The two-deep is unchanged, but that doesn't mean that there isn't news that will affect the lineup.

Despite being listed as the starter with an "OR" designation ever since his injury, there was a pretty clear indication that we might see a change at quarterback this week.

Add in that Jason Bean did not practice multiple days this week and that Lance Leipold indicated that they have 3 guys that could go at quarterback during Hawk Talk this week, and who plays at quarterback this week is completely up in the air.

Additionally, with it being Senior Day, expect to see at least a couple of the seniors have a larger than normal role in the game on Saturday. I don't have anyone specific to look out for, but there are several possibilities.

