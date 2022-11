Friday's DIAA fall sports tournament scores and schedules update

Football

Class 3A

First round

Friday

No. 8 Cape Henlopen (4-6) at No. 1 Smyrna (9-1), 7

No. 7 St. Georges (4-6) at No. 2 Appoquinimink (6-4), 7

Saturday

No. 5 Salesianum (7-3) at No. 4 Middletown (6-4), 7

No. 6 Dover (6-4) at No. 3 Sussex Central (8-2), 7

Semifinals

Nov. 25-26

Cape Henlopen-Smyrna winner vs. Salesianum-Middletown winner, date and time TBA

St. Georges-Appoquinimink winner vs. Dover-Sussex Central winner, date and time TBA

Championship

Dec. 10

At Delaware Stadium, 3:30

Class 2A

First round

Friday

No. 11 Delaware Military Academy (5-5) at No. 6 Lake Forest (8-2), 7

Saturday

No. 9 Tower Hill (5-4) at No. 8 Newark (7-3), 11 a.m.

No. 12 Concord (4-6) at No. 5 Archmere (7-2), 11 a.m.

No. 10 Delmar (4-6) at No. 7 Red Lion Christian (7-3), 7

Quarterfinals

Nov. 25-26

Tower Hill-Newark winner at No. 1 Caravel (10-0), 7 p.m. Nov. 25

Concord-Archmere winner vs. No. 4 Howard (8-1), site and date TBA

Delmar-Red Lion Christian winner at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (9-1), 7 p.m. Nov. 25

DMA-Lake Forest winner vs. No. 3 Wilmington Friends (10-0), site and date TBA

Semifinals

Dec. 2-3

Sites and times TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 10

At Delaware Stadium, 6

Class 1A

First round

Friday

No. 8 St. Andrew’s (4-6) at No. 1 Laurel (10-0), 7

No. 7 Indian River (5-5) vs. No. 2 St. Elizabeth (9-1) at Abessinio Stadium, 7

Saturday

No. 5 Tatnall (5-5) at No. 4 Odessa (5-5), 7

No. 6 Seaford (7-3) at No. 3 Charter of Wilmington, noon

Semifinals

Nov. 25-26

St. Andrew’s-Laurel winner vs. Tatnall-Odessa winner, site and time TBA

Indian River-St. Elizabeth winner vs. Seaford-Charter of Wilmington winner, site and time TBA

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 10

At Delaware Stadium, noon

Unified Flag Football

First round

Cape Henlopen 55, William Penn 42

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 29

No. 8 Cape Henlopen (3-3) at No. 1 Newark Charter (6-1), 4

No. 5 Mount Pleasant (3-2) at No. 4 McKean (3-2), 4

No. 6 Middletown (4-5) at No. 3 Appoquinimink (5-3), 4

No. 7 Smyrna (2-3) at No. 2 Caesar Rodney (5-1), 4

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 6

William Penn-Cape Henlopen-Newark Charter winner vs. Mount Pleasant-McKean winner, 4

Middletown-Appoquinimink winner vs. Smyrna-Caesar Rodney winner, 4

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 10

At Delaware Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Semifinals

Saint Mark’s 3, Delmarva Christian 1

Tower Hill 3, Caravel 1

Finals

Third place: Delmarva Christian 2, Caravel 0

Championship: Tower Hill 3, Saint Mark’s 0

Field hockey

Division I

Semifinals

Cape Henlopen 5, Padua 1

Smyrna 1, Charter of Wilmington 0

Championship

Saturday

No. 1 Cape Henlopen vs. No. 2 Smyrna at UD’s Rullo Stadium, 2:30

Division II

Semifinals

Delmar 8, Wilmington Friends 1

Archmere 1, Tatnall 0

Championship

Saturday

No. 1 Delmar vs. No. 3 Archmere at UD’s Rullo Stadium, noon

Boys soccer

Division I

Semifinals

Salesianum 3, Appoquinimink 1

Charter of Wilmington 3, Sussex Central 0

Championship

Saturday

No. 1 Salesianum vs. No. 3 Charter of Wilmington at Dover High, noon

Division II

Semifinals

Caravel 2, Tower Hill 0

Saint Mark’s 1, Indian River 1 (Saint Mark’s wins in PKs)

Championship

Saturday

No. 1 Caravel vs. No. 3 Saint Mark’s at Dover High, 3

Cross country

DIAA Championships

At Killens Pond State Park

Division II girls

Team champion: St. Andrews. Individual champion: Brynn Crandell, Indian River

Division I girls

Team champion: Padua. Individual champion: Sophia Holgado, Padua

Division II boys

Team champion: Tatnall. Individual champion: Ethan Walther, DMA

Division I boys

Team champion: Salesianum. Individual champion: Jonathan Drew, Middletown

