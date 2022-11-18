Departing GOP Michigan House Speaker hopeful ethics initiatives get through lame duck

Outgoing House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, is optimistic the Senate will take up and pass legislative ethics bills already approved by the lower chamber before control of the Michigan Legislature switches into Democratic hands next year.

The first piece of legislation introduced in the current session , in January of last year, was a bill that would prevent a member of the Legislature from voting on any measure that they or an immediate family member have a personal or professional interest in.

That bill, introduced by state Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, passed the House by a 105-3 vote in May 2021. But it has since languished in the Senate.

Speaking with a group of reporters in his Lansing office Thursday, Wentworth said he's hopeful the Senate will pass the measure and other ethics reforms that have made it through the House, and send them to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for signature.

"I think that's something we'll focus on in lame duck as well," Wentworth said. The House also overwhelmingly passed a resolution, introduced by Wentworth, that would change the lame-duck session itself. Under the resolution, passed in February 2021 , bills would have a harder time making it through the lame duck, needing a two-thirds majority to pass.

Wentworth said the intention behind the lame-duck proposal was to ensure that lawmakers don't leave priorities that can be addressed earlier in the legislative calendar for the final few session days. He added there's a greater impetus in the House to work on priorities, where lawmakers have two-year terms, compared with the Senate, where terms last four years.

"In hindsight, I wish they would move faster on some of these things," Wentworth said of the Senate. "But the reason we moved fast out of the gate and the reason why I sponsored the resolution to end lame duck essentially, require a two-thirds vote, was because I didn't want to get into a situation where we're sitting in lame duck and a lot of our priorities are still (left).

"I think it's on us as legislators to govern the entire time we're in this office."

Wentworth also said he's confident lawmakers and Whitmer will be able to agree on policy to address the pending rise to Michigan's minimum and tipped wages. A court ruling earlier this year found the Legislature improperly acted in 2018 when it amended language adopted in a petition initiative, essentially slowing down and lowering the rate at which the state's minimum wage increased. The court ruling is set to restore the initial intention of the petition initiative, which would raise the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour and set the tipped minimum wage to 90% of that when it goes into effect Feb. 19.

Wentworth said he can "absolutely" see lawmakers taking up the issue. Whitmer also previously told the Free Press she believes it makes more sense for the Legislature to send her a solution during the lame-duck session, instead of waiting until the new, Democratic-led Legislature takes over in January.

Because of Michigan's current term limits, Wentworth will depart the Legislature at the end of the year. Following the midterm elections, control of both the Michigan House and Senate will flip to Democrats , placing the GOP in the minority in both chambers for the first time in decades.

