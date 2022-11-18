ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

By Sam Coniglio
 6 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Penn at WVU hoops game information

Penn at WVU matchup preview

West Virginia enters its second home game with three wins under its belt as it shows marked improvement from its season opener.

Bob Huggins hopes to get another big game out of newcomer Tre Mitchell, who now leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game. He scored 21 for the Mountaineers on Tuesday against Morehead State to lead the game, despite taking only 10 shots.

Penn sits 1-4 after five games, likely not the start that the Ivy League favorite hoped for. The Quakers travel to Morgantown on the heels of their first win after topping crosstown rival Drexel 64-59.

