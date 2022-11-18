ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf

It’s always nice to see an oft-forgotten Pokémon get a new evolution. With fellow Generation 2 Pokémon Dunsparce also getting a new evolution after many years, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a good place for Johto fans to be. Revealed a little ahead of the game’s release, Girafarig is getting some new-found power and becoming a Normal/Psychic-type, which seems like a contradiction, but weirder things have happened.

Still, it’s not the easiest thing to get your hands on Farigiraf, so we’ll tell you how. If you’re looking for other classic Pokémon that have got new forms in Scarlet and Violet, check out our guides for how to evolve Dunsparce, and how to evolve Primeape.

Girafarig locations - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrMoa_0jFloo2g00

Girafarig isn’t very hard to locate thankfully. Head over into a field to the east of Porto Marinada and you’re sure to find one quickly, as they’re a common spawn. On top of that, you don’t have to worry about approaching with caution, as they’re prone to charging full force at you to start a battle. Catching it should be no trouble for any trainer.

Girafarig evolution method - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Y4DE_0jFloo2g00

You’ll need to get training with your Girafarig to get it to evolve, as it needs to learn a new Psychic-type signature move called Twin Beam, which it learns at Level 32. Level up Girafarig while knowing Twin Beam and it’ll evolve in Farigiraf. Once you hit Level 32 you’ll get the prompt to learn the move, and it will evolve immediately if you do. If you missed that prompt, then you can make Girafarig relearn the move from the menu, you’ll need to level it up again for it to evolve though.

If you’re having trouble getting levels then you can get Exp Candy from raids, or you can set Girafarig out in Let’s Go! Mode, where it will automatically battle opponents.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

