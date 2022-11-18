Blizzard has spoken about some of the changes it has planned for Overwatch 2, including offering more skins for events, how it aims to help queue times, and more. In a recent blog post, Overwatch 2's new executive producer Jared Neuss took the time to briefly touch on what's ahead for the game. He touched on how the move to a free-to-play model has changed how the business model has worked, alongside new systems for unlocking heroes and skins. Neuss explained the team isn't entirely satisfied with how progression works currently, noting that they're happy with the daily and weekly challenges, but there are some improvements to be made. One of those changes is that from Season 2 onwards, each event has a skin players can earn by playing, on top of other cosmetic rewards currently offered.

2 DAYS AGO