Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Blizzard Is Looking To Improve Overwatch 2's Progression Systems, Queue Times, And Competitive
Blizzard has spoken about some of the changes it has planned for Overwatch 2, including offering more skins for events, how it aims to help queue times, and more. In a recent blog post, Overwatch 2's new executive producer Jared Neuss took the time to briefly touch on what's ahead for the game. He touched on how the move to a free-to-play model has changed how the business model has worked, alongside new systems for unlocking heroes and skins. Neuss explained the team isn't entirely satisfied with how progression works currently, noting that they're happy with the daily and weekly challenges, but there are some improvements to be made. One of those changes is that from Season 2 onwards, each event has a skin players can earn by playing, on top of other cosmetic rewards currently offered.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Finally Nerfs Genji, Brings Back Mei, And Enables Aim Assist For Console Cross-Play
Overwatch 2's first major balance patch has arrived, and it has heroes like D.Va, Genji, and Zarya in its sights. Improvements to matchmaking and the enabling of aim assist for those playing on consoles while in a group with PC players have also arrived as part of the November 17 update.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Official Android warning for all users – the smartphone symbols that mean you’re being spied on
ANDROID users are urged to not ignore certain symbols they see on their devices. Last December, Android released a slew of privacy and safety features along with its new operating system: OS 12. One of the most notable of these features includes a way to know when an app is...
Gamespot
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Gamespot
Company Of Heroes 3 Could Be Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
It seems like Company of Heroes 3 could be coming to PlayStation and Xbox. The game was only confirmed for a PC release so far. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Company of Heroes 3 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It looks, however, like it won't be coming to last-gen consoles at all.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is causing confusion on Steam with its pre-launch launch
Darktide is facing criticism on Steam because the beta test is actually a beta test.
Gamespot
Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video
Prepare to engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore and more in Sea of Thieves Season Eight! The battle begins on November 22nd.
Gamespot
Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and the reception to both highly anticipated titles has been mixed to say the least. Multiple reviews, including our own at GameSpot, mention that while the open world is an excellent step forward for the franchise, the games are held back by technical issues such as pop in, frame rate drops, and muddy textures.
Gamespot
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and battle royale.
Gamespot
How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson to chat about gaming’s obsession with the humble Sniper Rifle, and how its virtual depictions measure up to reality. You can check out more episodes of Loadout right...
Gamespot
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals - Save On Brand-New Releases, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday 2022 rapidly approaching, major retailers have really started to ramp up deals on gaming products, including Xbox Series X|S games and accessories. You can save big on blockbuster exclusives, first-party controllers, headsets, and more at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and the Xbox Store.
Gamespot
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Gamespot
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
techaiapp.com
DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users
A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
Gamespot
Death Stranding: Director's Cut Is On Sale For Just $20
With early Black Friday sales kicking off everywhere, one of the weirdest games in recent memory is getting its price slashed in time for the event. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding: Director's Cut is now just $20 for the PS5 version at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping the price on this strange but hauntingly beautiful adventure to a record low.
Gamespot
Hearthstone "March Of The Lich King" Card Reveal - Shaman Gets Huge Dudes
Hearthstone's new expansion, March of the Lich King, is introducing a whole new class with the long-awaited appearance of the Death Knight. But as always it's giving the existing classes some new tools, including a set of cards that synergize around Shaman having big big beefy minions to dominate the battlefield into the late game. GameSpot can reveal not one or two but four of those cards, which all look to work together nicely.
Gamespot
Free Call Of Duty: MW2/Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Available For Xfinity Members
Call of Duty fans who also subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity internet service can get a nice perk for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Subscribers are able to claim a free Season 01 battle pass. Members can head to their rewards and deals page in their account, and a code...
Comments / 0