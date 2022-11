GRANVILLE – Linda M. Mihlek, 72, beloved mother, daughter, aunt, and friend passed away at her home on November 17, 2022 after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her loving children Rebecca and Jason Mihlek, and her dear and devoted friend Dottie Lou Bettinger. She was the daughter of the late Lena (Hansen) Perla and Louis S. Perla of Granville, MA. She was the sister of the late Lizabeth Urbanoski of Granville, MA. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her nephew Seth Urbanoski of Boston, and niece Robyn Urbanoski and wife Sherry of Chicopee. In addition to family, Linda leaves behind countless friends, including the “Lunch Bunch” whose friendships spanned over three decades, and later in life her card groups including Dottie Lou, Jan, and Marg as well as Marg, Dee, and Chris at the Southwick Senior Center. Linda was a loving “cat mom” to her beloved Emma.

GRANVILLE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO