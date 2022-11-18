Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of shots fired on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of shots fired on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported at Race and Green streets in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported at Race and Green streets in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and Thoroughbred Boulevard in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and Thoroughbred Boulevard in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
eaglecountryonline.com
Walton Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Suspected Overdose Death
An arrest was made Tuesday during a traffic stop in Boone County. Jennifer Moore. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton women has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man. Jennifer Moore, 38, was identified as the person who allegedly trafficked in...
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, person struck at Cayton Road and Connector Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge. Police...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Report of a three-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, unknown injuries, traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
