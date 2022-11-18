ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested in deadly August shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect has been arrested nearly three months after a man was killed outside of a College Hill gas station. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves.
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WKRC

Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal gas station shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police make an arrest in an August homicide at a gas station in College Hill. Detectives believe Antonio Poellnitz shot and killed Landen McIntosh at the Sunoco gas station at Daly Road and Galbraith at about 3 a.m. on August 27. Poellnitz faces a murder charge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow.
MORROW, OH

