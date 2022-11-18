Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
WV Navigator partners with Beckley ARH to hold free sign up event
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Navigator and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital will host a free enrollment event for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace Health Insurance on November 19 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The event will start from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Representatives will attend to...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey joins coalition addressing Veterans Affairs’ abortion rule
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins a coalition of 15 attorneys general in a letter to Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough. The coalition is challenging a new VA rule providing abortion access and counseling at the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities for veterans...
Comments / 0