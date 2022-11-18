ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat

By Virginia Aabram
 2 days ago

H ouse Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has jumped into the race for Democratic leader after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to run for the top spot again.

Jeffries was considered the top contender to succeed Pelosi but held off on announcing his run Thursday to keep the focus on her legacy. Pelosi and her deputies, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), have led the House Democrats for 15 years, and their stepping back constitutes the biggest shake-up in party leadership in decades.

“House Democrats will be locked in a fierce governmental, political and messaging struggle," Jeffries said in a statement. "In this regard, our Caucus must unify with purpose, communicate with discipline, legislate with precision and partner with the Biden Administration.”

Reps. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) and Katherine Clark (D-MA), currently Democratic Caucus vice chairman and assistant speaker, respectively, launched their bids for leadership promotions the same day. Aguilar is running for Democratic Caucus chairman and Clark for minority whip. They complete the "new three" of Democratic leadership and do not have any challengers.

"We are a diverse Caucus, but we have so much in common when we listen to and understand each other," Aguilar said in his announcement letter . "If we're going to be successful, we will need to listen to all the voices in our Caucus."

Pelosi and Hoyer have said they will hand the reins over and remain rank-and-file members, while Clyburn is expected to stay on as assistant leader. All have said they intend to be a resource for the new leadership class.

The Democratic leadership elections are scheduled for Nov. 30.

