Find all MIAA high school football state semifinal scores here

Seven South Shore high school football teams will be vying to punch their tickets to Gillette Stadium and the Super Bowls this weekend in the state semifinals.

Rockland (Division 6) and Cohasset (Div. 7) are looking to repeat as state champions while Duxbury (Div. 4) and Hull (Div. 8) have been motivated all season by Super Bowl losses.

No. 13 Cardinal Spellman (Div. 6) might be the most shocking team in the state still standing. Hanover and Milton are meeting in Div. 3 in what many around here will be the best game in the state this weekend.

Follow along with the scores, highlights and stories right here all weekend long.

South Shore games

Playoffs

Division 3

Milton 32, Hanover 30: Jack Finnegan delivered the winning score with 6:51 to go, as the No. 1 Wildcats' (10-0) undefeated season continues into the Division 3 Super Bowl, where they will take on No. 6 Wakefield (11-0) at Gillette Stadium (date/time TBD). Milton quarterback Owen McHugh tossed three TD passes in the win – two to Michael Fulton, one to Shane Olsen. The No. 4 Hawks (8-3) scored 14 unanswered points to lead 30-26 with 8:04 left, but couldn't hold on.

Division 4

Duxbury 42, Holliston 14: The top-seeded Dragons (10-0) return to the Super Bowl after scoring 28 consecutive points. Alex Barlow ran for two TDs and hauled in another TD pass from Matt Festa. Brendan Bonner returned an interception for a score.

Division 6

Stoneham 24, Cardinal Spellman 17: The No. 13 Cardinals (5-6) flirted with another upset, but the top-seeded Spartans (10-1) sealed the win with a late interception on a tipped pass. Jack Duffy kicked a field goal in the loss and ran for two TDs (55, 4 yards)

St. Mary's (Lynn) 15, Rockland 14: After trailing 15-6 at the end of the third quarter, the No. 2 Bulldogs (7-3) came within one possession as Lucas Leander ripped off a 55-yard run, then made a diving grab to secure a first down and extend a drive that was capped off by a 1-yard TD from Jacob Coulstring. No. 3 St. Mary's (10-1) will face the winner of No. 1 Stoneham (9-1) and No. 13 Cardinal Spellman (5-5) in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium (date/time TBD).

Division 7

Saint Bernard's 32, Cohasset 19: The season ends for the second-seeded Skippers (8-2) in the Division 7 Final Four. Cohasset quarterback Will Baker scored a 31-yard touchdown on a fake punt attempt in the second quarter and receiver Charlie Donovan caught a 31-yard TD in the fourth quarter. No. 3 Saint Bernard's (10-1) will face No. 1 West Boylston (10-1) in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium (date/time TBD).

Division 8

Hull 35, Old Colony 12: The No. 1 Pirates (11-0) are going back to the Super Bowl, where they will take on No. 7 KIPP Academy (7-4) at Gillette Stadium (date/time TBD). Senior John Gianibas dominated, tallying four touchdowns in the win, including two long-distance scoring dashes from 64 and 37 yards. He finished with 21 carries for 291 yards and also added eight tackles on defense. After leading 14-6 at the break, Hull went on a 21-6 run in the second half to seal the win over No. 5 Cougars (9-2). Ethan Campbell rushed nine times for 56 yards for the Pirates, who got stand-out defensive games from Aidan Murphy (15 tackles, sack), Tyler Sordillo (12 tackles, sack) and Austin Bongo (8 tackles).

Vocational playoffs

Small School semifinals: South Shore Tech 18, Blue Hills 14: Quarterback Jared Madden ran for one score and threw for another, and the Vikings (7-4) made a huge special teams play late to preserve an 18-14 win over the Wariors (4-7) in the small-school state vocational semifinals in Hanover.

Large School semifinals: Montachusett Tech 30, Southeastern 0: The Hawks (4-7) were shut out on Friday.

Out of area MIAA playoffs

Division 1

No. 4 Springfield Central 54, No. 8 Methuen 14No. 7 St. John's Prep 28, No. 3 Central Catholic 7

Division 2

No. 2 King Philip 17, No. 14 Bishop Feehan 10 No. 4 Catholic Memorial 41, No. 1 Milford 7

Division 3

No. 6 Wakefield 31, No. 2 North Attleboro 24

Division 4

No. 2 Grafton 21, No. 6 Foxboro 12

Division 5

No. 2 North Reading 32, No. 6 Bishop Fenwick 29No. 4 Shawsheen Valley 21, No. 8 Dover-Sherborn 14

Division 7

No. 1 West Boylston 33, No. 4 Amesbury 20

Division 8

No. 7 KIPP Academy 34, No. 3 Oxford 33

