Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

By Ryan Woodrow
 4 days ago
For generations, one Pokémon has sat in the shadows. Loved by many, but always overlooked by the Pokémon designers. When Mega-Evolutions came in generation 6, the people cried out for Mega-Dunsparce, but it never happened. Then, gen 7 brought regional forms, but yet again it was denied. Gen 8 gave another chance for redemption, but there was no Gigantamax form for Dunsparce.

Now, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, 24 years after Dunsparce was first unleashed upon the world, it can evolve. Say hello to…Dudunsparce.

So named because of the second segment this evolution adds to its body, Dudunsparce is a Normal-type with a rather impressive amount of HP. If you want something bulky and strong, look no further.

Evolving Dunsparce is no easy feat though, so we’ll tell you where to catch this classic creature and how to unleash its true potential. If you’re looking for other Pokémon to evolve, then check out our guides on how to evolve Primeape, and how to evolve Girafarig.

Dunsparce locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce appears throughout most of the region, but it’s quite a rare find. Your best bet is to look west of Artazon, where it often appears as a Terastalized Pokémon. You’ve got to be careful though, as it may run away if you don’t approach with caution. You should use the B button to crouch and then sneak up behind it. Once you’re close enough you can throw a Pokéball to start a battle, then it’s a matter of catching it as any Pokémon master would.

Dunsparce evolution method - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce has two requirements for evolution. Simply put, Dunsparce must level up while knowing Hyper Drill, which it learns at Level 32. It will immediately try to learn Hyper Drill when it hits Level 32, and if you let it learn the move, it will immediately evolve. If you refused it learning Hyper Drill, then you can head to the moves panel in the menu to relearn the move, then you just have to level it up again.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

