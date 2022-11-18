ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
killthaNWO
2d ago

You think a cat thief is gonna check to see if one is engraved before stealing it? Maybe but I doubt it, their gonna take it n roll the dice on selling it someway

3
Robin W
1d ago

So let me get this straight, they'll steal it and realize it's engraved then just ditch it? is that how that'll work? just stop it! Start going after the unscrupulous people that are buying them knowing full well these junkies just stole it! Stop putting bandaids on open wounds!

