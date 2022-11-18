Read full article on original website
killthaNWO
2d ago
You think a cat thief is gonna check to see if one is engraved before stealing it? Maybe but I doubt it, their gonna take it n roll the dice on selling it someway
Reply
3
Robin W
1d ago
So let me get this straight, they'll steal it and realize it's engraved then just ditch it? is that how that'll work? just stop it! Start going after the unscrupulous people that are buying them knowing full well these junkies just stole it! Stop putting bandaids on open wounds!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record
Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
q13fox.com
Tacoma catalytic converter ID event
Tacoma police are helping you protect your car's catalytic converter today. They are hosting an etching event at Titus-Will Toyota and Simmons Automotive.
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
Seattle, Washington
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Suspects drive through doors of Tacoma business in attempted burglary
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a burglary where one person was shot. Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, suspects drove through the doors of a Hispanic grocery store near South Tacoma Way and South 64th Street. An employee who was responding to an alarm at an adjoining business...
Tacoma mom’s car stolen while she was scraping off frost
A Tacoma mom was scraping the ice off her car Tuesday morning, when three men in a U-Haul stole her car. At one point, the victim said one of the suspects also grabbed her arm as she was trying to run away. “It’s just so scary, that’s why I want...
Armed robbery in Covington potentially connected to earlier crime spree
An armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station Thursday night led to one person being taken into custody, multiple others detained and released, and possibly one person still on the run. Police are now saying the suspects are possibly related to a recent string of robberies around King County.
bellevuereporter.com
Child shot in road rage; cold case arrest; new shopping cart rules | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at a child who was shot in a road rage shooting in Renton; new rules for shopping carts on Federal Way’s streets and sidewalks; a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a Redmond cold case disappearance. LISTEN HERE:. You can also...
The Suburban Times
Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
Semi carjacking, law enforcement shooting leads to closure of I-5 near Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Interstate 5 in Olympia is closed in both directions after a man was shot by law enforcement Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer, the man is suspected of carjacking a semi-truck driver. The man allegedly tried to get away from the scene, but lost control of the semi and rolled it. Trooper Reyer...
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 5