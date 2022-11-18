ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Black Friday shopping number predictions from an economist standpoint

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLXmJ_0jFlmfAZ00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Black Friday quickly approaching, retailers and shoppers are prepping themselves, but how long could lines be this year?

5 best Black Friday deals under $100

Black Friday has seen an amount of change over the last few years due to the pandemic and now inflation. 22News spoke with AIC economic professor, John Rogers about what impact inflation could have on Black Friday sales.

According to Rogers, inflation remains a big problem and it’s peaked, as it’s almost 8 percent. “As long as it doesn’t go up, I think people have sort of gotten used to it, Rogers indicated. “As a result, I think there is a lot of optimism about the shopping season.”

After previous fears of going into a recession and not having enough money left to spend for the Christmas season, consumers will still expect deals they can afford. “Even though inflation is 7/7.5 percent, you don’t pay a whole lot more than you did last year because retailers have to liquidate those inventories,” Rogers explained.

Rogers adds that underlying inflation numbers are a bit promising. He says that retailers are up for it and are ready to influence shoppers to get out. “As a result of supply problems, a lot of retailers build up excessive inventories, so that could be good for shoppers,” Rogers said. “So even though there is inflation, these companies are under pressure to reduce their inventories back in line.”

This Black Friday promises the gift of fewer supply chain issues

There could be an extensive amount of competition amongst retailers, in order to move the merchandise. “I think there is a good supply, and retailers need to bring down those inventories, big opportunity for shoppers,” Rogers expressed. “For the most part, everybody is fully employed and people can work overtime, and there is just a lot of opportunity to make money, which takes some of the bites out of inflation.”

Rogers predicts that retailers will see an increase in profit as he feels people are going to come out and buy things. Another profitable amount for retailers will come from Cyber Monday sales. Rogers says consumers will have to look at when the deals are going to come out, whether they going to come out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or the week before to get the best deals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Cold & blustery again today; milder through Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a windy and chilly Sunday we are off to a frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20′s. There’s still a bit of a breeze as well. It’s the coldest morning of the season so far. Make sure you have your heavy winter coat, gloves, and hat ready to go.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Springfield works to relieve tax levy burden

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno announced Friday $6.5million more dollars to offset the FY23 tax levy. The money, from the settlement agreement with eversource, would bring the total amount of relief to $10 million if approved by the Springfield City Council. The hope is that the relief will allow Sarno to eventually put forth a lower property tax rate recommendation for both residential and commercial properties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy