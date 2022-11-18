COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO