WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after report of Columbia mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man alleges he was racially profiled. He says the profiling happened when he was surrounded by deputies on a night when deputies were searching for a criminal suspect. Jereal Williams says security cameras outside his home captured the moment officers and deputies arrived.
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
wach.com
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
17-year-old teen reported missing in Orangeburg has been found
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton has been found. The teen was reported missing on November 19, last seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fulton was...
WLTX.com
Cayce Police discover deadly crash while on patrol
CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Police Department is working to determine how a crash happened overnight, leaving one person dead and another injured. According to a spokesperson for the department, Cayce officers were on patrol just after midnight on Saturday when they discovered what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway.
From ill-treatment of animals to assault and battery: Sumter County suspect facing numerous charges
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in Sumter County has led to charges not only related to the incident itself but also several other issues detectives found during their investigation. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Wedgefield was arrested on Tuesday in part...
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
Coroner identifies body found in Saluda County on Saturday afternoon
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Ridge Spring man after his body was found on Saturday. According to a statement from the coroner, the body was found near a pond in the Monetta area at some point in the afternoon. Authorities have identified the deceased as Zonnie T. Cyrus.
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man accused of shooting a person during an argument denied bond
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter county man is in custody tonight in connection with a shooting. Deputies arrested 41 year old Bennie Haynesworth on multiple charges including assault after deputies say Haynesworth shot a person in the foot during an argument. As the investigation into the alleged incident...
wach.com
One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
WIS-TV
OPDS investigating after attempted carjacking in Orangeburg leaves one man with gunshot wound
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of 1175 Boulevard Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 62-year-old man in the front driver’s side of his vehicle with wounds....
wach.com
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
Four overdose deaths in 24 hours in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says his county is on pace to have the worst year on record of drug overdose deaths. On Thursday the department posted an update that in a 24 hour stretch, 11 overdoses were called in, with four resulting in deaths.
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
