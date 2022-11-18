Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Loss to Devils – 11/21/22
The Edmonton Oilers’ rollercoaster of a season continued on Monday night, as they fell to the New Jersey Devils by a 5-2 final. Given that the victory served as the Devils’ 13th straight, it may be easy to think from the box score that they simply fell to a team in the midst of a heater. While that may be partly true, those who watched this game know it was a winnable one.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-1 Win Over Blackhawks
When the NHL released the 2022-23 schedule, one thing that stuck out for the Boston Bruins was a front-loaded home schedule with 11 of their first 18 games at TD Garden. Considering the injuries that they were dealing with and questions surrounding the team with a new coach, they were hoping to take advantage of the home-heavy schedule, but not many people saw a historic start on home ice coming.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Senators Make Great Trade Partners to Address Needs
The Calgary Flames continue to keep their eyes open and phones working in search of a winger to bolster their team while the Ottawa Senators are in dire need of defensive help. With something to offer each other in what should be a win-win situation, the Flames and Senators would be great trading partners this season.
The Hockey Writers
How Will the Maple Leafs Survive Morgan Rielly’s Injury?
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the New York Islanders in overtime by a score of 3-2. Although the Maple Leafs dominated the game, they made a couple of costly mistakes that gave the Islanders too many second chances to win. Credit the Islanders with grinding out a victory.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Predators Fans Should Be Thankful For
Many myths and legends surround the creation and celebration of American Thanksgiving. However, one of the things that is usually recognized about the holiday is that it is a day to give thanks for all of the good things in our lives. For some people like myself, being away from any sports arena for almost the past two years has just intensified the feeling of thankfulness for everything that makes up the NHL and the Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Robertson, Stamkos & More
Welcome to the third edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the underlying reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations after another busy week of NHL hockey.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Roslovic & Klimovich
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks and Ottawa Senators discussed a deal surrounding two defencemen, Tyler Myers and Nikita Zaitsev. Also, the club reportedly showed interest in Columbus Blue Jackets centre Jack Roslovic. Lastly, the Canucks have a development plan for their top skilled player in Abbotsford, Danila Klimovich.
The Hockey Writers
5 Flyers Takeaways From 7-Game Losing Streak
The 2021-22 season didn’t go as planned for the Philadelphia Flyers. They entered with high hopes for a turnaround after a disappointing effort in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, but they only disappointed more. Head coach Alain Vigneault lost his job eight games into a 10-game losing streak spanning through late November and into early December. Interim head coach Mike Yeo led the team to a 13-game losing streak and two six-gamers later in the season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have a New, Unsuspecting Enforcer
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not dress their tough guys for a game against a physical New York Islanders team. Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford were not needed because there was a new enforcer in town. Instead, the tough guy role was filled by Rasmus Sandin, who has never fought in the NHL (or AHL), weighs 182 pounds (soaking wet) and stands 5-foot-11 (on his tippy toes).
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Roller Coaster November Continues
The New York Islanders are in the midst of a roller-coaster November, which has taken a turn for the worse over the last 10 days despite book-end wins on their recent road trip. Losses to teams below them in the standings, including back-to-back losses allowing five goals in each game, have ignited calls by fans for a trade to bolster the roster. The Islanders managed to squeeze out a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2 in overtime on November 21st, but that may be the only measure of success in the game. It was an ugly game from a rudderless team at the moment.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Star Players Stellar in 13th Straight Win
There was some history made last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record winning streak originally set during the 2000-01 season. Their star players were their star players, as they had stellar performances against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and co. in capturing their 13th straight win.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Markstrom, Zadorov & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jonathan Huberdeau is beginning to pick things up after a slow start to the season. In other news, Jacob Markstrom has gotten off to a shaky start this season and recently acknowledged he needs to be better. Meanwhile, when speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Darryl Sutter said that Nikita Zadorov has been the team’s best defenseman this season. Last but not least, Adam Ruzicka is making the most of a recent opportunity he has been given on the Flames’ top line.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Max Comtois Needs a Consistent Role
After appearing in the first 15 games for the Anaheim Ducks this season, Max Comtois has been out of the lineup for the last three. With news only coming out that he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury almost a week after his initial disappearance from the lineup, it was fair to speculate as to whether he was back in head coach Dallas Eakins’ doghouse. After all, Comtois isn’t a stranger to this sort of discipline. Last season was a tremendous struggle for the 23-year-old winger, battling early-season injuries on top of inconsistent play. He appeared in only 52 games, often a healthy scratch down the stretch. After a team-leading 16 goals the year prior, Comtois finished the 2021-22 season with six goals and 10 assists.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Schmid Leads Team to 12th Consecutive Win
The New Jersey Devils will lose a game again…eventually. Yesterday was not that day, however, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win backstopped by goaltender Akira Schmid. The victory was the Devils’ 12th in a row, one shy of the franchise record of 13 set during the 2000-01 season when they made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s what stood out from yesterday’s win.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need Draisaitl to Become Better On-Ice Leader
Most people consider Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid the best hockey player in the world. However, not far behind him is his partner in crime Leon Draisaitl. The two have formed the most dynamic duo the NHL has seen in some time, posting numbers that sometimes resemble the Gretzky-era Oilers of the ’80s.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 8
26-32 32. Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1, 11 points) 31. Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points) 30. Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) 29. Buffalo Sabres (7-11-0, 14 points) 28. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1, 15 points) 27. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3, 15 points) 26. San Jose Sharks (7-11-3, 17 points) When it comes to thinking...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Early Candidates for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and soccer fans from all across the world are tuned-in to the events going on in Qatar. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so chances are that you’ve probably heard somebody talking about it by now. But what you may not have heard is that we recently received an update on when the next World Cup of Hockey will be held.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Loss vs Stars – 11/19/22
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a rough 5-4 loss to the Nashville Predators but instead lost 5-2 to the Dallas Stars. The loss gave the Islanders their second defeat on the four-game road trip and an 11-8 record on the season. The last time the...
