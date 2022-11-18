Read full article on original website
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
NBC News
Senate Republicans had their chance to stop a Trump run. They took another path
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Donald Trump announces another presidential bid, making false claims and declaring himself a “victim.” ... Republicans are one seat away from House majority, needing to win one of 10 uncalled races, while Democrats need to win all 10. ... U.S. and European officials say a Ukrainian air defense system was involved in the deadly blast in Poland. ... Republican Alex Mooney jumps into 2024 West Virginia Senate race. ... And the Artemis rocket blasts off to the moon.
msn.com
Trump breaks silence on Democrats' Senate win by heaping blame on McConnell: 'Everyone despises him'
Donald Trump finally weighed in on his party's failure to win control of the Senate late on Sunday morning, making clear that he believes his top rival in the chamber is to blame. 'It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,' the ex-president said bluntly of the Senate Minority Leader. It comes...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Another bruising Senate race brews in Ohio as Republicans target Sherrod Brown
CLEVELAND — One nasty and expensive Ohio Senate election had barely finished last week before Republicans turned their focus to what could be an even bigger slugfest in 2024: the race to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown, the only Democrat who has consistently won statewide elections here over the last 40 years.
eenews.net
Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat
West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor and morphed into Sen. Mother Teresa
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would afford members of the LGBTQ community the kind of protection they deserve, and thought they had, until Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas floated the notion of revisiting protections for same-sex married couples. The House passed a version...
Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?
Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
Vote for Senate Minority Leader Revealed
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has fought back against a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott to win another term as Minority Leader, according to the New York Times.
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader
Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat Mitch McConnell for Senate Minority Leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. Scott, the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts who has long feuded...
