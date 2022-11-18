ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Business Insider

Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
NBC News

Senate Republicans had their chance to stop a Trump run. They took another path

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Donald Trump announces another presidential bid, making false claims and declaring himself a “victim.” ... Republicans are one seat away from House majority, needing to win one of 10 uncalled races, while Democrats need to win all 10. ... U.S. and European officials say a Ukrainian air defense system was involved in the deadly blast in Poland. ... Republican Alex Mooney jumps into 2024 West Virginia Senate race. ... And the Artemis rocket blasts off to the moon.
eenews.net

Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
