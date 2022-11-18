ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

Foreigner Announces 2023 Farewell Tour

British-American rock band Foreigner closes a chapter with the announcement of The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy. The string of 2023 dates kicks off on July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 18 here. “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels...
GEORGIA STATE
Loudwire

Pierce the Veil Announce First Album Since 2016, Share New Song

On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song "Emergency Contact." The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven't released an album since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio effort. "Emergency Contact," written with some circumstantial assistance from pop-punk...
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Q 105.7

Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Q 105.7

20 Years Ago: Audioslave Arrives With Powerhouse First Album

The world was introduced to rock’s next powerhouse in late 2002, when Audioslave released their self-titled debut album. The band started coming together two years earlier, following singer Zack de la Rocha’s split from Rage Against the Machine. The other members still wanted to make music but were unsure of how to proceed. “Tim [Commerford] and Brad [Wilk] and I knew that we wanted to play together,” guitarist Tom Morello told the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast in 2021. “And there were some interesting offers from our record company. ‘OK, we’ve got a great idea. You should be so-and-so’s backup band.”
soultracks.com

"Thriller" expanded 40th anniversary set is released - listen now

November 18, 2022 - New York, NY - In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson have announced the release of Thriller 40, a double CD set comprised of Michael’s original masterpiece Thriller and an exciting second disc full of surprises for fans including never-released tracks which were worked on by Michael for the Thriller album. To date, the album has amassed in excess of 100 million in sales worldwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Guitarist Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash, dead at 65

Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and longtime guitarist for Public Image Ltd, died Friday at the age of 65, friends and former bandmates confirmed to the BBC. According to The Guardian, Levene died of liver cancer. Levene’s death in Norfolk, United Kingdom, was also announced on social...
CBS News

Photos: The Flaming Lips dazzle fans at Warfield

Beloved psychedelic indie rockers the Flaming Lips brought a long-delayed concert to the Warfield in San Francisco Friday night. Particle Kid -- aka Willie Nelson's son J. Micah Nelson -- and his band kicked off the show with their groovy rock. Particle Kid at the Warfield. Particle Kid performs at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
American Songwriter

Harry Connick Jr. Brings Christmas on Tour, Announces New Holiday Album

Harry Connick Jr. didn’t waste any time. When the New Orleans-born songwriter and performer found out about the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global lockdown in 2020, he got to work. Thankfully for the award-winning artist who has sold millions of albums, he has his own home studio. It was there that he began playing, recording, and honing tracks for his upcoming Christmas album, Make It Merry, which was announced Friday (November 18) and is set to drop later this month on November 26, exclusively via Apple Music. Connick Jr. is also set to undertake a holiday tour, beginning November 18.
COLORADO STATE
American Songwriter

Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit

A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
NASHVILLE, TN

