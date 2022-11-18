Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album
Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
American Songwriter
Foreigner Announces 2023 Farewell Tour
British-American rock band Foreigner closes a chapter with the announcement of The Historic Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy. The string of 2023 dates kicks off on July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, November 18 here. “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels...
Pierce the Veil Announce First Album Since 2016, Share New Song
On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song "Emergency Contact." The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven't released an album since 2016's Misadventures, their fourth studio effort. "Emergency Contact," written with some circumstantial assistance from pop-punk...
Theory of a Deadman + Skillet Reveal 2023 Co-Headline Tour Dates With Saint Asonia
As 2022 winds down, the 2023 tour season is starting to fill up, and one of early 2023's top touring bills figures to be the co-headlining trek featuring Theory of a Deadman and Skillet. The two veteran bands will be hitting the road with Saint Asonia supporting, making for one great night of rock.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
20 Years Ago: Audioslave Arrives With Powerhouse First Album
The world was introduced to rock’s next powerhouse in late 2002, when Audioslave released their self-titled debut album. The band started coming together two years earlier, following singer Zack de la Rocha’s split from Rage Against the Machine. The other members still wanted to make music but were unsure of how to proceed. “Tim [Commerford] and Brad [Wilk] and I knew that we wanted to play together,” guitarist Tom Morello told the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast in 2021. “And there were some interesting offers from our record company. ‘OK, we’ve got a great idea. You should be so-and-so’s backup band.”
soultracks.com
"Thriller" expanded 40th anniversary set is released - listen now
November 18, 2022 - New York, NY - In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson have announced the release of Thriller 40, a double CD set comprised of Michael’s original masterpiece Thriller and an exciting second disc full of surprises for fans including never-released tracks which were worked on by Michael for the Thriller album. To date, the album has amassed in excess of 100 million in sales worldwide.
Guitarist Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash, dead at 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and longtime guitarist for Public Image Ltd, died Friday at the age of 65, friends and former bandmates confirmed to the BBC. According to The Guardian, Levene died of liver cancer. Levene’s death in Norfolk, United Kingdom, was also announced on social...
Titus Andronicus Share Billy Joel-Inspired Holiday Song “Drummer Boy”
What do you get when you combine Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” and the Christmas classic “The Little Drummer Boy?” Titus Andronicus share the answer with “Drummer Boy,” a drunk-rock, holiday parody just in time for the holidays. The indie rockers are dipping their...
CBS News
Photos: The Flaming Lips dazzle fans at Warfield
Beloved psychedelic indie rockers the Flaming Lips brought a long-delayed concert to the Warfield in San Francisco Friday night. Particle Kid -- aka Willie Nelson's son J. Micah Nelson -- and his band kicked off the show with their groovy rock. Particle Kid at the Warfield. Particle Kid performs at...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
American Songwriter
Harry Connick Jr. Brings Christmas on Tour, Announces New Holiday Album
Harry Connick Jr. didn’t waste any time. When the New Orleans-born songwriter and performer found out about the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global lockdown in 2020, he got to work. Thankfully for the award-winning artist who has sold millions of albums, he has his own home studio. It was there that he began playing, recording, and honing tracks for his upcoming Christmas album, Make It Merry, which was announced Friday (November 18) and is set to drop later this month on November 26, exclusively via Apple Music. Connick Jr. is also set to undertake a holiday tour, beginning November 18.
Forecast calls for nice weather for Thanksgiving over much of Florida but lots of rain first
The tropics may be quiet as the official end of hurricane season approaches, but most of Florida can expect to see wet weather into the middle of the week. A disturbance that brought rain from Jacksonville to Miami Sunday, will continue to bring showers to the state early this week, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton. ...
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit
A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
American Songwriter
New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from the Linda Lindas, the Bacon Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Guitar World Magazine
John Shanks offers a tour of his epic gear collection and reflects on a career working with the A-list of pop and rock
The Bon Jovi and Melissa Etheridge guitarist and Grammy Award-winning producer talks collaborating with studio legends, opening for Prince and, oh, y'know, some of the nicest guitars you will see all day... John Shanks is in his Los Angeles studio, and behind him the walls are adorned with rows of...
Comments / 0