Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym order: The best way to tackle Victory Road

By Ryan Woodrow
 4 days ago
Like most other Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet have eight gyms for you to challenge. However, there’s a difference this time, as there’s no set order you’re forced to face them. While you can technically challenge the gyms in whatever order you want, they all have set levels, rather than scaling with your team. This means that there is a recommended order for you to tackle each one, which will walk you through them all from the easiest to the hardest.

If you’re still trying to assemble your team, then check out our guides on how to evolve Primeape, or how to evolve Dunsparce, to get yourself some cool partners.

Cortonda Gym - Katy the Bug-type gym leader

You should have no trouble tackling this gym right out of the gate, as Katy only has some low-level Bug-types to start you off. Even if you didn’t pick a Fire-type starter, you can easily find Flying or Rock-types in the low-level areas.

Artazon Gym - Brassius the Grass-type gym leader

One of the earliest leaders we got a look at, Brassius doesn’t have anything too scary for your second challenge. If you chose Fuecoco then you shouldn’t have any trouble, you just need to watch out for Sudowoodo’s Rock moves. As long as you have a Water-type in reserve, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Levincia Gym - Iono the Electric-type gym leader

The energetic part-time streamer the trailers showed off to us, Iono’s Electric-types are a bit more of a challenge than what you will have encountered up until now. Ground-types are pretty much your only course of action here, but there are areas leading up to this where you can pick up some good ones.

Cascarrafa Gym - Kofu the Water-type gym leader

Water-types can be annoyingly bulky, but if you chose Sprigatito, you shouldn’t have much trouble taking them out. If you didn’t, then you’ll have access to plenty of areas full of strong Grass and Electric-types by now, so make sure you bring them to this battle.

Medali Gym - Larry the Normal-type gym leader

Having a Normal-type leader in the second half of the game is quite unusual, but that’s what you’ll be faced with in Larry. While Normal-types only have one weakness – Fighting – they’re easily resisted by several types including Rock and Steel. Plus, if that wasn’t enough, Ghost-types are completely immune to their attacks, so you should have plenty of options to deal with this one.

Montenevera Gym - Ryme, the Ghost-type gym leader

Ryme is the first leader you might start to struggle against, as his Ghost-types can be a real pain. Ghost is weak to itself as well as Dark, so Sprigatito and Fuecoco users – who should have their fully-evolved forms by now – will have good options there. If you chose Quaxly then not to worry, as over half of Paldea will be easily traversable by you at this point.

Alfornada Gym - Tulip, the Psychic-type gym leader

Tulip is notably tougher than Ryme, so you’re going to struggle if you do these ones out of order. Psychic-types are no joke, especially the late-game ones that Tulip brings to the party. Ghost, Dark, and Bug are your best recourse here, especially Bug, as there are a lot around in Paldea you can make good use of.

Glaseado Gym - Grusha, the Ice-type gym leader

Ice-types generally have plenty of weaknesses to exploit, but Grusha is determined to ensure that your last gym battle is no cakewalk. Their Pokémon are quite high-level, so make sure you’re up to the task. You’ve got a lot of good options though. Take your pick of any decent Fire, Fighting, Steel, or Rock-types and charge in with all your might.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

