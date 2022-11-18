A 25-year-old man in Texas died recently after falling off of a moving 18-wheeler. According to police reports, the man was dancing on top of the tractor-trailer unbeknownst to the driver and fell off the truck when it went under a bridge. Now, many are wondering what happened, and whether the man who died was attempting to film a video while he was on the truck.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO