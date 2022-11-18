ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CNN chief vows to 'call bulls***' and not be a '24/7 Trump news network'

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTO0P_0jFllxmC00

CNN c hief Chris Licht is seeking to reassure detractors that his perceived quest to steer the network back to the center won't devolve into a "24/7 Trump news network" like it was circa 2016.

Defending his recent shake-ups at the network, Licht stressed that he is "not afraid for us to call bulls*** when we need to call bulls***" and argued that he would not let ratings lust poison its coverage of former President Donald Trump, who just announced his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday.

CNN EXPECTED TO LAY OFF WORKFORCE AHEAD OF HOLIDAYS: REPORT

“We have fact-checkers ready to go. We will put things in perspective. We will not let everything he does consume the news cycle, right?” Licht said in an interview with the On with Kara Swisher podcast. “There are other things that are important.”

Licht contended that under prior leadership at CNN, the network and many of its peers “let every little thing that [Trump] did consume everything, and so you ended up talking about him for eight hours a day.”

“And we’re not going to do that,” he said. “We’re going to be very clear and take everything on a case-by-case basis about what level of coverage it should be.”

CNN has elicited criticism both internally and externally for its new direction under him. Some were reportedly irked by the network's airing of Trump's 2024 announcement. Licht has also navigated angst over an exodus at the network amid layoffs and firebrand personalities exiting.

Since he took the reins earlier this year after WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery, the network has seen multiple high-profile departures, such as Brian Stelter, Jeffrey Toobin, and others. The network is also reportedly bracing for more layoffs ahead of the holidays.

"Look, these are my cuts. I own this. This is my strategy, and if I thought that there was a cut that ... I thought would be ... not in the interest of this company, I would push back hard. And I've not had to do that," Licht said.

The new CNN leader said he wants to mold a "nimble news organization that can weather any storm." He also contended that "competition for me in cable is not MSNBC or Fox," but rather "HGTV and Netflix."

"I was not born yesterday. Come on," Licht said when asked if he considered Fox News to be a news organization.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Licht succeeded Jeff Zucker as the network boss following revelations that the former had an undisclosed relationship with an executive. Under Licht, the network axed Zucker's CNN+ pet project.

When asked if he would permit ousted host Chris Cuomo back into the network, Licht was quick to interject, "Absolutely not." Cuomo is now at NewsNation after being booted from CNN under Zucker following revelations he helped his brother, Andrew Cuomo, navigate a sexual misconduct scandal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Trump’s Turn on DeSantis Gives Florida Governor ‘Permission to Run Against Him’ (Video)

”Because Ron DeSantis is not going to owe him anything,“ Navarro said. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump threw out a new nickname for a political opponent this weekend: Ron DeSanctimonious. It was a startling move, considering how DeSantis has supported Trump in the past, but for “The View” host Ana Navarro, it means Trump just gave the Florida governor full approval to run against him for president.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
WashingtonExaminer

Former Trump staffers jeer 'low energy' 2024 campaign announcement

A number of officials employed in former President Donald Trump's administration heartily criticized his "low energy" 2024 announcement speech Tuesday evening. Trump is the first major Republican contender to throw his hat in the ring, yet his announcement comes as the GOP is reeling from a lackluster midterm outing and some in the party are weighing dumping the former president for rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy