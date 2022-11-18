Read full article on original website
Baker-Polito Administration Files $139 Million Supplemental Budget to Address Emergency Temporary Shelter Needs
BOSTON –Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker today, November 18, filed a $139 million Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) supplemental budget to support the Commonwealth’s response to substantially increased demand on the emergency assistance shelter system. The targeted funding and policy changes in this bill will provide resources to expand emergency...
Mass Attorney General Healey Calls For the Continuation of Telehealth Visits for Opioid Use Treatments
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the massachusetts Attorney General’s office submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general in calling on the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to permanently permit doctors to prescribe buprenorphine, one of three drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat opioid use disorder, during telehealth visits.
Congresswoman Clark Announces Candidacy for Democratic Whip
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, November 18, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Whip. In a letter to colleagues, Assistant Speaker Clark outlined her goals: delivering results for the American people, empowering Members, and unifying the Democratic Caucus.
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access
FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
Sen Markey Introduces Legislation To Ensure Access To Emerging Technologies For Individuals With Disabilities
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Sen. Warren Introduces Judge Myong Joun Before Senate Judiciary Committee
WASHINGTON DC – At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced Massachusetts Judge Myong Joun, nominee to serve on the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Senators Warren and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) recommended Judge Joun to President Biden for appointment...
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Assabet Valley Technical High Silver & Bronze Finalist in Saint-Gobain North America’s 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Program
MARLBOROUGH – Saint-Gobain North America announced the winning schools of its 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities charitable giveaway contest, where schools across Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania competed to receive $250,000 in donated building materials solutions and program materials to transform educational spaces in their schools. These schools were among...
Mass AG Healey Leads BiPartisan Coalition Urging FTC To Deal With Online Surveillance of Consumers
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 17, co-led a bipartisan group of 33 attorneys general in calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to consider the consumer harms caused by the prevalence of commercial surveillance and data security practices when creating new rules to prevent misconduct and promote transparency and accountability around online data collection.
Bake-Polito Administration Announce $4.2 Million in Grants For Municipalities on America Recycles Day; Framingham Receives $52,000
BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth. November 15 is America Recycles Day. The grants, made available through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) and approved by the...
Sen. Markey Seeks $1 Billion in the Omnibus For the Emergency Connectivity Fund
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
