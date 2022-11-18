Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
A Biloxi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, 32-year-old Albert Joseph Jones, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
mageenews.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Gulfport, Miss. — A Biloxi...
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man pleads guilty to murder at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of killing an apartment dweller while aiming for someone else pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Joseph Demarcus Nelson 26, had been charged with capital murder and faced a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole had the case gone to trial. Instead, he agreed to a plea bargain, and the Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the recommended sentence – 25 years in prison for murder and 10 years for shooting into an occupied building, with the prison terms to be served at the same time.
NOLA.com
Slidell woman sentenced after pleading guilty to false disaster relief claim
A 44-year-old Slidell woman was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay over $20,000 in restitution for falsely claiming her house had been damaged in a natural disaster, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans. Schshinetia Anderson pleaded guilty in...
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
wxxv25.com
Man sentenced for drug trafficking
A Gulfport man was sentenced to 13 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a habitual offender. Michael Thomas Jr. was found guilty of trafficking spice, possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. An investigation led to a search warrant...
Squatters ordered to leave home next to school in south Alabama
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. On Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
WALA-TV FOX10
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System. One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teacher...
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman dies in head-on crash heading home from work
A Gulfport woman is dead as a result of a head-on collision that happened when she was heading home from the office. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 53-year-old Francesca McKay was injured in the multiple-vehicle crash. She was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where she died from...
utv44.com
LOCK YOUR VEHICLE: Mobile Sheriff's Ofc seeks vehicle burglars caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is seeking a pair of alleged burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles, and reminds to lock your vehicle and remove any valuables. HAPPY THUG THURSDAY MOBILE Wellit is officially the holidays because the THUGS are creeping into your hoods...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects break into several vehicles in Mobile during morning escapade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a series of break-ins early Wednesday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to lock you car doors. MCSO says there were around 10 to 12 break-ins in the Summer Woods community alone. Not all residents had something stolen, but the suspects...
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
wxxv25.com
Charged with aggravated assault in Biloxi
On November 10th 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Biloxi Police responded to the 200 Block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting. A victim was located with a gunshot wound to their chest. 19-year-old Joshua Thomas Haskin of Gulfport was developed as a suspect. Haskin was located in the 1200...
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
WLOX
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
wxxv25.com
Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County
A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
Comments / 0