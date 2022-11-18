Read full article on original website
Related
Travelers Should Avoid This Popular California Destination
One California tourist destination was included on Fodors 2023 'no' list.
Record-Courier
Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Gas Shares Tips on Winterizing Northern Nevada Homes This Winter
Buildup of snow around natural gas meters and piping, as well as falling ice and snow from rooftops, can create hazards for natural gas customers. Southwest Gas encourages people living in areas with heavy snowfall to take extra precautions to ensure natural gas piping, meters and outdoor appliances remain safe.
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton moves forward with expansion plans to build new hospital
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion which will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion, one that will guarantee Barton can best meet the health needs of our community, move efficiently, and ensure the health system’s long-term viability — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses.
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Projects that will more than double Nevada's solar power generation over the next decade are centered about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. An important part of the renewable energy plan is Greenlink, a $2 billion transmission line project.
thevalemagazine.com
Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder
When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
Traveling to Lake Tahoe? You should reconsider, according to Fodor's Travel Guide
When it comes to the travel guide list Lake Tahoe landed on, one expert we spoke with said, "The article is pretty much saying, 'Hey, nature needs a break.'"
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
NBC Washington
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Property owners protected from suits filed by recreational users of their land
California’s Recreational Use Statute, section 846 of the Civil Code, is one of my favorites. It’s a favorite because it often applies to our area where outdoorsy types use private property for lots of reasons, including fishing, hunting, skiing, hiking and biking. Any chance I get I throw in a plug for the Recreational Use Statute.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s untapped gold: Why Nevada will play a major role in America’s energy future
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada is called the Silver State because of the silver mining industry which was a big part of the state’s early history. What’s lesser known is that Nevada can mine for minerals like lithium too, and it could one day become something the state is known for like hospitality and tourism.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Take in the sights at Ethel M’s lit cactus garden in the Las Vegas Valley
Indulge in fine chocolates while you stroll Ethel M’s botanical cactus garden, currently shining bright with more than a million Christmas lights. A $1 fee will be collected upon entry to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. 2 Cactus Garden, 702.435.2608.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 0