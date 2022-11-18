ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape

By Ryan Woodrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031Xs5_0jFlldMu00

In the continued trend of old Pokémon getting new evolutions with every new game, Primeape is one of the few that was chosen this time around. A classic ‘mon from Generation 1, Primeape has never gotten much attention from anyone, but perhaps that’ll all change now it has a Fighting/Ghost-type third form, known as Annihilape, making for quite the unique combination.

It’s not obvious how to evolve these furious apes, though, so we’ll tell you how to get this final form. If you’re looking for more evolution methods, then check out our guides on how to evolve Girafarig, and how to evolve Dunsparce.

Mankey and Primeape locations - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHh6e_0jFlldMu00

Both the base form and middle form of this line are found in the wild, so it’s up to you what you’d rather catch.

If you’d prefer to get a Mankey early and raise it during your journey then you’ll want to look along the west Paldean coast, as well as southeast of Mesagoza. It’s a fairly common spawn in these areas, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding and catching one. It will evolve into Primeape at Level 28.

If you’re in the late game and decided you want to catch a Primeape, then you’re better off looking northwest of the Great Crater, or in the far northeast region called Tagtree Thicket. It’s not a super common spawn, but you should be able to find one without too much trouble.

Primeape evolution method - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCsd4_0jFlldMu00

If you played Pokémon Legends: Arceus, then you’ll be familiar with the new somewhat tiresome method of repeatedly using moves to evolve Pokémon, and unfortunately Primeape is one of them. In order to evolve, Primeape needs to use Rage Fist 20 times. This is a new Ghost-type signature move it will learn at Level 35. If you refused to learn it initially, you can always go to the status menu and relearn the move.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titan order: The best way to tackle the Path of Legends

There are five titan Pokémon for your to take down in Scarlet and Violet, and you’re going to want to take them down as soon as you can. Completing each one gives you new movement options for Koraidon/Miraidon, letting you get to new places and explore the world much more efficiently. However, they’re not the easiest beasts to take down, and if you rush to do all of them straight away you’ll be outmatched almost immediately.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dead By Daylight's Forged in Fog DLC kicks off with an eerie trailer

Dead By Daylight‘s latest DLC is finally out, and an all-new cinematic is kickstarting the blood-caked carnage. On Tuesday, developer Behaviour Interactive released the Forged in Fog chapter for Dead By Daylight. It’s adding a new survivor named Vittorio Toscano, The Shattered Square map, and The Knight killer — the latter two of which are rocking a beautiful medieval horror motif.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Witcher 3's next-gen update livestream: when and where to watch

After more than a year’s worth of teasing, we’ll finally get to see The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen update in action. On Tuesday, CD Projekt Red announced a special The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen gameplay showcase happening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. PDT // 12:00 P.M. EDT // 5:00 P.M. GMT // 6:00 P.M. CET. The broadcast will go live on CD Projekt Red’s video channels at go-time, which we’ll list below.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy