Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape

In the continued trend of old Pokémon getting new evolutions with every new game, Primeape is one of the few that was chosen this time around. A classic ‘mon from Generation 1, Primeape has never gotten much attention from anyone, but perhaps that’ll all change now it has a Fighting/Ghost-type third form, known as Annihilape, making for quite the unique combination.

It’s not obvious how to evolve these furious apes, though, so we’ll tell you how to get this final form. If you’re looking for more evolution methods, then check out our guides on how to evolve Girafarig, and how to evolve Dunsparce.

Mankey and Primeape locations - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Both the base form and middle form of this line are found in the wild, so it’s up to you what you’d rather catch.

If you’d prefer to get a Mankey early and raise it during your journey then you’ll want to look along the west Paldean coast, as well as southeast of Mesagoza. It’s a fairly common spawn in these areas, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding and catching one. It will evolve into Primeape at Level 28.

If you’re in the late game and decided you want to catch a Primeape, then you’re better off looking northwest of the Great Crater, or in the far northeast region called Tagtree Thicket. It’s not a super common spawn, but you should be able to find one without too much trouble.

Primeape evolution method - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you played Pokémon Legends: Arceus, then you’ll be familiar with the new somewhat tiresome method of repeatedly using moves to evolve Pokémon, and unfortunately Primeape is one of them. In order to evolve, Primeape needs to use Rage Fist 20 times. This is a new Ghost-type signature move it will learn at Level 35. If you refused to learn it initially, you can always go to the status menu and relearn the move.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.