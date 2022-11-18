Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
Philly Pops to shut down after season, blaming ‘devastating’ effects of COVID-19
PHILADELPHIA — Leaders of the Philly Pops say the decades-old orchestra will cease operations after the current 2022-23 season. In a post on its website, the organization said the “difficult” decision came despite the best efforts of officials and was due to a combination of circumstances including the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
morethanthecurve.com
Collaboration between Lafayette Hill’s Ye Olde Ale House and Manayunk’s Pizza Jawn sold out quickly
An upcoming Thanksgiving Eve collaboration between Lafayette Hill’s Ye Olde Ale House and Manayunk’s Pizza Jawn quickly sold out. Pizza Jawn pre-sold the pies through a reservation system. The collaboration was a mashup of Pizza Jawn’s Grandma Pizza and Ye Old Ale House’s famous roast beef. The pizza...
etxview.com
Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia
In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
The Best Restaurants In West Philly
West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia's Christmas Village open for business
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christmas Village in the heart of Philly is open for the season. Rows of little brown cabins decked out in twinkling lights means the holiday season has arrived at Love Park. "The opening weekend has been really strong so far and it's a beautiful day," John Murray, of the Irish Shop, said. "And we have the history now that we've built up that it's almost like a destination event." Murray is a Christmas Village veteran. He's been selling his traditional Irish caps and clothing for more than a decade at the event. "The Christmas Village is like...
Triangle
Glossier store makes its Philadelphia debut in Rittenhouse
The perfect addition to Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square’s manicured lawns and fashionable shops, Glossier opened its doors to Philadelphia on Oct. 27. All painted in Glossier’s signature pink, the high arches and column facades nod to the neoclassical architecture of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum. Most striking, however, is the undulating walkway that leads guests through the store, mirroring its motto, “Skin first, makeup second.” Cushioned benches nestle into its curves, inviting shoppers to rest, reflect and connect as they sample all of the products available on counters throughout the store.
cambridgeday.com
Ben Franklin’s method of preparing a turkey can’t be advised for your Thanksgiving meal
Ben Franklin’s method of preparing a turkey can’t be advised for your Thanksgiving meal. Although we think of Ben Franklin as being a Philadelphian, he was born in 1706 in Boston in a two-room house across from the Old South Meeting House. He was the 15th of 17 children. When Franklin was 6, the family moved to a small dwelling near the Union Oyster House. As Franklin later wrote about this period: “I remember 13 sitting at one time at [my father’s] table.”
fox29.com
Philadelphia Marathon 2022: Philly local Amber Zimmerman wins for women; Dominic Ondoro for men
PHILADELPHIA - Runners Dominic Ondoro and Amber Zimmerman both raced to the finish Sunday morning taking first place for men and women in the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon. The marathon kicked off early Sunday morning as runners took their mark just before 7 a.m. at the Ben Franklin Parkway, and took off on their 26.2-mile trek across the city.
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
Community benefits agreement talks to start in 2023 for Philly refinery redevelopment
A developer transforming the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia plans to start negotiations with community groups early next year. Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) committed to negotiating a community benefits agreement during a virtual public meeting earlier this fall. The company plans to turn the massive former refinery site into a warehousing and life sciences hub, and has cast itself as a better neighbor than the refinery, which was the single largest source of unhealthy particulate pollution in the city. It closed after a huge fire and explosion in 2019.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania
Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
New details emerge about Sixers’ proposal for new arena
The team behind 76 Place — the basketball arena the Sixers want to bring to Center City Philadelphia — hopes to have the zoning approval it needs to start construction by June 2023, and a community benefits agreement in place before that. The new details emerged during a...
