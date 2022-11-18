Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now

If you own a Roku device (or know how to access The Roku Channel), you just got a lot of new options for what to watch tonight. All, of course, without spending a dollar.

So, while a Hulu price hike is still sending rippling effects, and a Disney Plus price hike is due in less than a month, at least someone knows to look out for your budget.

Earlier this week, Roku announced that The Roku Channel, its free and linear (but not always live) TV offering is growing in multiple categories. Prestige AMC Network content such as Mad Men and The Walking Dead, for example, arrives on the AMC Showcase channel. Other new channels include HSN and QVCm IFC Films, multiple WEtv offerings, a whole PBS Antiques Roadshow channel and the PGA Tour channel.

On top of that, Roku's been cooking up a whole lot of chef-based content. Both Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse get their own channels, and then there's all of the content coming to The Great British Baking Show Channel, which may be the biggest deal of the bunch, depending on your viewing habits.

As Variety would later report, the Baking Show deal comprises 150 episodes from across the Great Baking Show franchise. You're able to stream seasons 1-7 of Great British Baking Show (seasons 1-2 are new to the U.S.), as well as seasons 1-10 of Celebrity Baking Show and seasons 1-3 of Baking Show: An Extra Slice — both of those shows are completely new to the U.S. Other new to the States shows are Paul Hollywood Bread, Mary Berry Cooks, Chronicles of Nadia and Liam Bakes.

Then, on Dec. 2, The Roku Channel debut The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special — with hosts Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance). Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, series regulars, will be judging the baked goods of contestants including Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Marshawn Lynch and D’Arcy Carden.

The Roku Channel also gets a ton of new channels for focused on Black content, such as the HBCU-Go Sports, which tells stories about Black athletes from "the nation's 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports." The Block is "The Roku Channel's premier destination for Black movies and entertainment," and TheGRIO is also landing on The Roku Channel.

You don't need a Roku for The Roku Channel

You may think this is just for Roku devices. You'd be wrong. The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV , and it's also on iOS and Android .

You can also just pull The Roku Channel up in a web browser .

All the new channels on The Roku Channel

Here are the 36 new additions to The Roku Channel. Roku's descriptions, via its announcement post , accompany each channel title.