NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO