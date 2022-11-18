Read full article on original website
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Child dead in Naugatuck as police search for suspect
Police in Naugatuck are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with the death of a child. They’re searching for Christopher Francisquni, 31.
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk's oldest home was destroyed before stricter demolition ordinance was completed
NORWALK — Weeks after the city's oldest home was illegally destroyed, officials are seeking to modify the local demolition ordinance to prevent the situation from happening again. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all options" that could penalize Cesar...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Eyewitness News
Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
Eyewitness News
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
News 12
‘Stop and Stroll’ highlights local vendors at Fairfield’s Lincoln Park
Small businesses are ramping up for a busy holiday season, and several vendors are coming together for this year's Stratfield Stop and Stroll in Fairfield. About 30 small businesses are participating in this year's 5th annual Stop and Stroll at Lincoln Park, which continues to expand every year. Organizer and...
Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car
A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
