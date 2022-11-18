ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run

Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
GUILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
CHESHIRE, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford accident

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
DERBY, CT
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy