The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need a Roster Shakeup if Losing Streak Continues
The Buffalo Sabres dropped another game to push their losing streak to eight as they continue their struggles in November. While some of the losses have not looked terrible from an effort or energy perspective, a majority of them have been quite embarrassing. This team has gone from a 7-3-0 record and looking like a hard-nosed team with fight in them, to a 7-11-0 record and looking like they think they can walk through teams on skill alone. They have no right to believe that they can play that way when they have been a bottom-feeding team for more than a decade.
The Hockey Writers
How Will the Maple Leafs Survive Morgan Rielly’s Injury?
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the New York Islanders in overtime by a score of 3-2. Although the Maple Leafs dominated the game, they made a couple of costly mistakes that gave the Islanders too many second chances to win. Credit the Islanders with grinding out a victory.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have a New, Unsuspecting Enforcer
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not dress their tough guys for a game against a physical New York Islanders team. Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford were not needed because there was a new enforcer in town. Instead, the tough guy role was filled by Rasmus Sandin, who has never fought in the NHL (or AHL), weighs 182 pounds (soaking wet) and stands 5-foot-11 (on his tippy toes).
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kraken, Sabres, Senators, Canucks, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Seattle Kraken intentionally scratched Shane Wright to send him down on a conditioning stint. What next? Meanwhile, expect the Buffalo Sabres and pending UFA Kyle Okposo to push conversations about a contract extension toward the end of the season. The Ottawa Senators and...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are in very unfamiliar territory right now, as they sport a 7-10-3 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Unless they turn things around rapidly, they are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Unfortunately for them, they also are trending in the wrong direction, as they have lost their last four games. If their struggles continue, they surely will be sellers at the trade deadline, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Let’s now look at a few trade targets that could make sense for the Red Wings.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-2 Win vs Maple Leafs – 11/21/22
The New York Islanders were desperate for a win to end their four-game road trip on a high note. After back-to-back losses where they lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators and 5-2 to the Dallas Stars, they stepped up against the Toronto Maple Leafs and defeated them 3-2 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Loss to Devils – 11/21/22
The Edmonton Oilers’ rollercoaster of a season continued on Monday night, as they fell to the New Jersey Devils by a 5-2 final. Given that the victory served as the Devils’ 13th straight, it may be easy to think from the box score that they simply fell to a team in the midst of a heater. While that may be partly true, those who watched this game know it was a winnable one.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Star Players Stellar in 13th Straight Win
There was some history made last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record winning streak originally set during the 2000-01 season. Their star players were their star players, as they had stellar performances against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and co. in capturing their 13th straight win.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Senators Make Great Trade Partners to Address Needs
The Calgary Flames continue to keep their eyes open and phones working in search of a winger to bolster their team while the Ottawa Senators are in dire need of defensive help. With something to offer each other in what should be a win-win situation, the Flames and Senators would be great trading partners this season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Must Stick With New Top-6 Line Combinations
When the Toronto Maple Leafs used their top-5 picks to draft Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and then used their first major free agency splash to land hometown boy John Tavares, it became apparent what kind of identity upper management planned to shape their team around. Contrary to the belief that you need a defensive-minded team full of bruisers to win a Stanley Cup, teams who were offense-heavy have won it all in the past. Just look at the 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins, whose top pairing for the majority of the playoffs was Olli Maatta and Ron Hainsey.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Roller Coaster November Continues
The New York Islanders are in the midst of a roller-coaster November, which has taken a turn for the worse over the last 10 days despite book-end wins on their recent road trip. Losses to teams below them in the standings, including back-to-back losses allowing five goals in each game, have ignited calls by fans for a trade to bolster the roster. The Islanders managed to squeeze out a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2 in overtime on November 21st, but that may be the only measure of success in the game. It was an ugly game from a rudderless team at the moment.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Welcome to my 2022-23 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. The Maple Leafs will be busy this season as general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas continues to work the phones trying to construct his next deal.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 11/22/22
The New York Rangers (9-6-4) are coming off another close win as they defeated the San Jose Sharks, 2-1, on Nov. 19. Core players Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox made the difference for them during their last game, and both will aim to have another good game during the contest versus the Los Angeles Kings (11-8-2).
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Robertson, Stamkos & More
Welcome to the third edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the underlying reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations after another busy week of NHL hockey.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need to Unleash Kent Johnson
Kent Johnson has been one of the biggest bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite averaging just over twelve minutes a game this season, he is tied with Sean Kuraly for fourth on the team in scoring. Plenty of Ice Time Available for Johnson.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Roslovic & Klimovich
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks and Ottawa Senators discussed a deal surrounding two defencemen, Tyler Myers and Nikita Zaitsev. Also, the club reportedly showed interest in Columbus Blue Jackets centre Jack Roslovic. Lastly, the Canucks have a development plan for their top skilled player in Abbotsford, Danila Klimovich.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Erie Otters’ First Quarter Progress Report
The Erie Otters came into the 2022-23 season with one big goal in mind. Tangible progress. At least so far, they have met those expectations. The Otters play their 18th game of the season Monday night when they host the OHL leading Ottawa 67s. This is a make up of the game that was supposed to happen Saturday night but the snow storm in Buffalo prevented the 67s from getting to Erie.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Knight May Have Unseated Bobrovsky as Starting Goalie
The Florida Panthers are in a sticky situation two months into their 2022-23 season. They sit two points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 points and a record of 9-8-2 behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with 21 points and the New York Rangers with 22 points. While the defense has not been doing the team any favors as of late, there may be a goaltending controversy in South Florida. That being that the young and upcoming goaltender in Spencer Knight may have taken the reigns as the new goalie number one for the Panthers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
